NBA All-Star Rosters 2018: Starters, Reserves and Reaction

NBA All-Star Rosters 2018: Starters, Reserves and ReactionJanuary 23, 2018
The complete pool of participants for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game has been set after the head coaches' reserve picks were unveiled Tuesday evening.
New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook headline the Eastern and Western Conference benches, respectively, which are each comprised of two backcourt players, three frontcourt players and two wild-card selections.
Here's a look at the full list of selections for both conferences:
Eastern Conference
- Starter: Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics
- Starter: DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors
- Starter: LeBron James, F, Cleveland Cavaliers (Captain)
- Starter: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
- Starter: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
- Reserve: Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors
- Reserve: Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards
- Reserve: John Wall, G, Washington Wizards
- Reserve: Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers
- Reserve: Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Reserve: Kristaps Porzingis, F, New York Knicks
- Reserve: Al Horford, C, Boston Celtics
Western Conference
- Starter: Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors (Captain)
- Starter: James Harden, G, Houston Rockets
- Starter: Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors
- Starter: Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Pelicans
- Starter: DeMarcus Cousins, C, New Orleans Pelicans
- Reserve: Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
- Reserve: Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors
- Reserve: Jimmy Butler, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Reserve: Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Reserve: LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs
- Reserve: Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors
- Reserve: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
Arguably the most notable reserve selections were Golden State Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Thanks to their nods, the defending champions became the first team in league history to boast four All-Stars in consecutive seasons.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Warriors got four All-Stars... ...but CP3 didn't get in https://t.co/iknhr7jBWU2018-1-24 00:06:38
The most glaring omission, as ESPN.com's Royce Young pointed out, was Thunder forward Paul George:
Royce Young @royceyoung
Paul George is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year averaging 20.8/5.5/3.0 on 44/43/81 shooting splits, on the West’s fifth-seed. I just don’t see how that’s not an All-Star.2018-1-23 23:28:28
Incidentally, Victor Oladipo—who was shipped to the Indiana Pacers as part of a package for George in June—was named to his first All-Star Game. Entering Tuesday night, the 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.2 percent from three.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
No Paul George on the West while Victor Oladipo makes it in the East is a pretty wild, unexpected All-Star result that no one could have seen coming in the preseason.2018-1-23 23:46:09
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Victor Oladipo reportedly made All-Star Team. Paul George did not. One danger of going from East to West. That conference is loaded.2018-1-23 23:48:18
George's teammate Carmelo Anthony was left off the list as well, marking the first time since 2009 that he will be absent from the proceedings.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond were also snubbed and made their feelings known:
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Guess I gotta start doing back flips after every point I score to get attention around here! Lmao on to the next2018-1-24 00:15:25
With reserves finalized, the two All-Star captains—Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—will choose their respective squads from the remaining 22 players available in a playground-style draft.
The order of the captains' picks will not be made public, as commissioner Adam Silver has stated, but Curry has gone on the record and said he will select teammate Kevin Durant with his first pick if James doesn't scoop him up first, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau.
Curry also expressed interest in playing with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo a year after the Greek Freak put him on a poster in the midseason exhibition.
"Giannis is probably—he dunked on me last year—so I maybe have to get him on my team so that don't happen again," he told reporters. "There are certain guys you see from afar, you play against them a couple times a year. Maybe a different appreciation if they're on your team as well just for that little 48-minute showcase."
James, meanwhile, has been adamant that he will pick a roster to try and come out on top after he was on the losing side the last three years.
"I'm trying to win," he said, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.
"This is the reason they did this format to make it very competitive. The All-Star game hasn't been what it should be the last few years. I'm going to take it upon myself and obviously the rest of the guys to go out there and play the game the right way and compete. Our fans deserve it."
James and Curry's finalized rosters will be revealed Thursday evening at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
