NBA All-Star Rosters 2018: Starters, Reserves and Reaction

Associated Press

The complete pool of participants for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game has been set after the head coaches' reserve picks were unveiled Tuesday evening.

New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook headline the Eastern and Western Conference benches, respectively, which are each comprised of two backcourt players, three frontcourt players and two wild-card selections.

Here's a look at the full list of selections for both conferences:

Eastern Conference

Starter : Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics

: Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics Starter : DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors

: DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors Starter : LeBron James, F, Cleveland Cavaliers (Captain)

: LeBron James, F, Cleveland Cavaliers (Captain) Starter : Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks Starter : Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers Reserve : Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

: Reserve : Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

: Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards Reserve : John Wall, G, Washington Wizards

: John Wall, G, Washington Wizards Reserve : Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers

: Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers Reserve : Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

: Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers Reserve : Kristaps Porzingis, F, New York Knicks

: Reserve: Al Horford, C, Boston Celtics

Western Conference

Starter : Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors (Captain)

: Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors (Captain) Starter : James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

: James Harden, G, Houston Rockets Starter : Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors

: Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors Starter : Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Pelicans

: Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Pelicans Starter : DeMarcus Cousins, C, New Orleans Pelicans

: DeMarcus Cousins, C, New Orleans Pelicans Reserve : Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

: Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers Reserve : Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors

: Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors Reserve : Jimmy Butler, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

: Jimmy Butler, G, Minnesota Timberwolves Reserve : Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder



: Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder Reserve : LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs

: LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs Reserve : Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors

: Reserve: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

Arguably the most notable reserve selections were Golden State Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Thanks to their nods, the defending champions became the first team in league history to boast four All-Stars in consecutive seasons.

The most glaring omission, as ESPN.com's Royce Young pointed out, was Thunder forward Paul George:

Incidentally, Victor Oladipo—who was shipped to the Indiana Pacers as part of a package for George in June—was named to his first All-Star Game. Entering Tuesday night, the 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.2 percent from three.

George's teammate Carmelo Anthony was left off the list as well, marking the first time since 2009 that he will be absent from the proceedings.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond were also snubbed and made their feelings known:

With reserves finalized, the two All-Star captains—Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—will choose their respective squads from the remaining 22 players available in a playground-style draft.

The order of the captains' picks will not be made public, as commissioner Adam Silver has stated, but Curry has gone on the record and said he will select teammate Kevin Durant with his first pick if James doesn't scoop him up first, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau.

Curry also expressed interest in playing with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo a year after the Greek Freak put him on a poster in the midseason exhibition.

"Giannis is probably—he dunked on me last year—so I maybe have to get him on my team so that don't happen again," he told reporters. "There are certain guys you see from afar, you play against them a couple times a year. Maybe a different appreciation if they're on your team as well just for that little 48-minute showcase."

James, meanwhile, has been adamant that he will pick a roster to try and come out on top after he was on the losing side the last three years.

"I'm trying to win," he said, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.

"This is the reason they did this format to make it very competitive. The All-Star game hasn't been what it should be the last few years. I'm going to take it upon myself and obviously the rest of the guys to go out there and play the game the right way and compete. Our fans deserve it."

James and Curry's finalized rosters will be revealed Thursday evening at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.