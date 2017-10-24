Marshawn Lynch's Suspension Upheld After Appeal, RB Out vs. Bills

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will miss Sunday's road game against the Buffalo Bills after his one-game NFL suspension was upheld.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported James Thrash, the league's appeals officer, made the ruling Tuesday. Lynch received the ban for making contact with an official during the team's Week 7 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

