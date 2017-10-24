    Marshawn Lynch's Suspension Upheld After Appeal, RB Out vs. Bills

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during pregame warm ups prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will miss Sunday's road game against the Buffalo Bills after his one-game NFL suspension was upheld.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported James Thrash, the league's appeals officer, made the ruling Tuesday. Lynch received the ban for making contact with an official during the team's Week 7 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    2. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    3. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    4. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    5. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    6. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    7. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    8. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    9. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    10. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    11. Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    12. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    13. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    14. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    15. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    16. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    17. From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL

    18. Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tomlin: 'We've Invested a Lot in Bryant, Won't Trade Him'

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL1000: Farrar's Week 8 QB Rankings

      Doug Farrar
      via Bleacher Report
      Oakland Raiders logo
      Oakland Raiders

      The Unprecedented Education of Derek Carr

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Robert Mathis Charged with Drunken Driving

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report