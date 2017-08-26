    Marcell Dareus Won't Play vs. Ravens for Violating Team Rules

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 04: Marcell Dareus #99 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 4, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills are set to play the Baltimore Ravens in their third preseason game Saturday night, but Marcell Dareus will not be participating.

    According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the defensive tackle "was sent home for violating a team rule" and will not be active against the Ravens.

    "Sean [McDermott] and I are going to do things the right way. He violated a team rule, so we sent him home. Disappointing," general manager Brandon Beane said of Dareus, via the team's Twitter account.

    "You would hope a player with Marcell Dareus' contract would be a better leader than that," he added, per Matthew Fairburn of Syracuse.com.

    Dareus has been with the Bills for six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl appearances in this stretch. He was suspended for four games last season after violating the league's substance abuse policy. Add in hamstring and groin issues, and he was limited to just eight games all year.

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports believed the new coaching staff could help turn things around:

    Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier spoke highly of the veteran at the start of the offseason.

    "The time that Marcell is putting in, you know, I couldn't be happier at this point in time," Frazier said in May, per Chris Brown of the team's official site. "I really believe that. He's bought in to what we're doing and what Coach Waufle is doing on the defensive front."

    However, it appears there are still issues for the defensive tackle to deal with before contributing this season.

    Although Dareus is a key player on the defensive line, Jerel Worthy and Adolphus Washington should see more playing time in the near future.

