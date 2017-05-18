Breaking Down New York Giants' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots

3 of 8

The Depth:

Stansly Maponga

Avery Moss

Owa Odighizuwa

Romeo Okwara

Evan Schwan

Kerry Wynn

Ishaq Williams

Jordan Williams

Last season, the Giants had starting defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul each play in more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps per game.

A big reason for that was the significant drop in talent. Although Romeo Okwara stepped in for Pierre-Paul and had an impressive pro debut, ultimately the loss of the 28-year-old caught up with the pass rush and Vernon in particular, since he drew extra attention from opposing offensive lines.

The Giants need to find a viable third defensive end who can rush the passer. They added Avery Moss in the fifth round of this year's draft. They also signed priority undrafted free agent Evan Schwan out of Penn State.

Moss, Owa Odighizuwa and Okwara all figure to be among the three players who will merge to the forefront for that third defensive end spot.

Okwara likely has the edge thanks to the experience he gained last year. He ended up playing the run a little better than he did rushing the passer last year, outside of his NFL starting debut in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys when he recorded one sack, two hits and one hurry, per Pro Football Focus.

Still, don't rule out Moss as being a legitimate candidate for some serious playing time. At the rookie minicamp, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo liked what he saw from Moss.

"He is a pretty explosive guy," he said. "When you watch him on tape—I don't know if anyone knows Hugh Douglas from down in Philadelphia. He was the first guy that was just thick and powerful from (the waist) down.

"Avery is not quite as thick as that, but I thought of him when I watched Avery on tape and he has played that 4-3 defensive end position, which we do a lot of. We still play some under where they have to move down and he looks comfortable doing it, so hopefully put him in the mix with the other guys that we have."

Is Spagnuolo concerned that Moss had to miss a year of football while in school thanks to a chain of events that led to his expulsion from Nebraska?

"Well, we will see," he said. "In 2010 when I was in St. Louis we drafted Robert Quinn who didn't play a whole year in Carolina. It did take him a while to get back to speed, so we will see what he is."

As far as Odighizuwa—the team's third-round draft pick from two years ago—is concerned, this is a make-or-break year for a young man whose NFL career has been sabotaged by injuries.

Assuming Odighizuwa has resolved the issue that caused him to fire off some cryptic tweets in April about him stepping away from the game—he has since reversed course and has been working out with his teammates in the offseason program—he desperately needs to justify his draft pedigree.