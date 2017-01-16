Steven Adams Injury: Updates on Thunder Center's Concussion and Return

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after being diagnosed with a concussion, according to ESPN.com's Royce Young.

Continue for updates.

Adams' Status Remains in Doubt for Warriors Game on Wednesday

Monday, Jan. 16

Adams played only 20 minutes in Oklahoma City's 122-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday after exiting early.

The Oklahoman's Erik Horne reported the 23-year-old big man is in the NBA's concussion protocol and will have to clear it before he's available to play Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.

Adams has slowly evolved into one of the most important players on the Thunder roster. He is averaging a career-high 12 points per game, while his 7.5 rebounds per game match his career best. He also ranks third on the Thunder with .154 win shares per 48 minutes, per Basketball-Reference.com.

The conversation around Oklahoma City this season has been dominated by Russell Westbrook, which is understandable because he seemingly puts up a triple-double every night. This team lacks the kind of depth it once had with Kevin Durant, so losing Adams for any length of time is going to hurt.

Fortunately for the Thunder, they are one of the few teams with multiple centers capable of starting. OKC can promote Enes Kanter from his role off the bench to fill in as the team's primary big man until Adams returns.