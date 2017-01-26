Enes Kanter Injury: Updates on Thunder Center's Arm and Recovery

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter suffered a fractured right forearm during Thursday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Billy Donovan told ESPN.com's Royce Young.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported Kanter is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Kanter's Injury Occurred on Bench

Thursday, Jan. 26

Young added that "Kanter injured his wrist in the first half slamming it in frustration on one of the chairs on the Thunder bench."

Kanter is one of the frontcourt players Oklahoma City expected to pick up the slack after trading Serge Ibaka and losing Kevin Durant in free agency, so this would be a difficult setback if the big man misses extended time.

After averaging 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in 2015-16, he has posted averages of 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. As those numbers indicate, he's a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor, providing critical support on the boards and solid touch around the basket.

Fortunately for the Thunder, Donovan has a few frontcourt options at his disposal even without Kanter.

Steven Adams highlighted his potential with 10.1 points and 9.5 boards per game last postseason and has steadily evolved into one of the league's more dynamic two-way bigs. The team can also utilize a small-ball approach with players such as Domantas Sabonis and Nick Collison operating as de facto centers.

Between the frontcourt depth and Russell Westbrook carrying the offensive load, the Thunder have enough pieces to survive a short-term setback. Still, Kanter has the talent to be a difference-maker and needs to be healthy for the team to reach its full potential.