Cardinals President Michael Bidwill Writes Letter Supporting Brett Kavanaugh

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill helped craft a letter in support of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site spoke with Bidwill about the letter:

"The purpose of the letter is to talk about Brett as a person. We have known him and known what a brilliant mind he has. He's eminently qualified. I think now that he's been selected by the President, he will go through a thorough vetting process and as they go through that process they will learn about the great person we know. He is a man of high character, high intelligence, excellence and independence. We want to speak up and show our support as former classmates and long-time friends."

Bidwill and Kavanaugh were classmates at Georgetown Prep outside Washington, D.C. ESPN's Adam Schefter uploaded the full letter from Kavanaugh's fellow Georgetown Prep alumni, which also included the signature of New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman:

Bidwill spoke directly to his relationship with Kavanaugh, saying they have been friends for 37 years and that Kavanaugh has a "sharp mind" and is a "brilliant jurist."

Denver Broncos GM John Elway caused a bit of controversy when he wrote a letter supporting Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court in March 2017. Elway's letter appeared to come from the Broncos' official letterhead, but the team later clarified that wasn't the case.

Schefter noted Gorsuch is also an alumnus of Georgetown Prep, having graduated two years after Kavanaugh and Bidwill.

Kavanaugh still faces a confirmation hearing in front of the United States Senate before he can be formally appointed to the Supreme Court.