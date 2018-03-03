JR Smith Coy on Soup-Throwing Incident Details: 'We Moved on from It as a Team'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

JR Smith isn't dwelling on the one-game suspension he served Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

"More than anything, I talked to my teammates about it, everybody seemed cool," Smith said Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "We moved on from it as a team, so whether it warranted a suspension or not, that's not my job. I'm just here to play basketball."

The Cavaliers shooting guard also touched on the internet's reaction and the memes that emerged after the circumstances regarding his detrimental conduct were first reported.

"Some of them were actually pretty funny," Smith said. "I understand that everything I do is going to have a meme or whatever behind it. That's just part of the day and age we live in. If this was 15 years ago, nobody would have even knew. It's just part of the game."

Smith, who is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season, is expected to be back in the starting lineup Saturday when the Cavaliers host the Denver Nuggets at Quicken Loans Arena.