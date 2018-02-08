Isaiah Thomas' Agent After Lakers Trade from Cavaliers: 'It's LeBron's Ball'

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas' agent, Aaron Goodwin, has offered an explanation for why the experiment with Thomas and LeBron James never worked for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, Goodwin noted LeBron James controls the ball in Cleveland and Thomas is a ball-dominant player.

"He's worked too hard to get back, and he's a ball dominant player," Goodwin said. "It's LeBron's ball, and this clearly wasn't working. Koby (Altman) and I have had enough conversations where it was clear, with the way the system was going, it wasn't beneficial for either party. This is a good opportunity for Isaiah."

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Cavs traded Thomas and a 2018 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Thomas has fallen hard since finishing fifth in NBA MVP voting last season with the Boston Celtics.

A two-time All-Star with the Celtics, Thomas was traded to Cleveland in August as part of the Kyrie Irving deal, but he didn't make his 2017-18 debut until Jan. 2 after recovering from a hip injury.

Thomas is averaging 14.7 points per game and shooting 36.1 percent in 15 games since returning.

The Cavaliers were 7-8 with Thomas in the lineup and allowed an average of 118.6 points per game.