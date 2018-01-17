Chris Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza Deny Clippers Locker Room Feud Reports

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Trevor Ariza, James Harden and Chris Paul all spoke out Wednesday and said reports circulating regarding their altercation in the Los Angeles Clippers locker room Monday evening are largely false.

"Only problem that I have is all the buzz that you guys [reporters] created," Ariza said at practice, according to SportsTalk 790's Ben DuBose. "You guys had a lot of different stories about what happened. None of 'em were true. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. The people that were there know exactly what happened. They know what exactly did not happen."

Harden—who reportedly stormed into the Clippers' locker room with Ariza, Paul and Gerald Green, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski—echoed his teammate's sentiment.

"You got reports. I don't know who, but just saying different stories or different opinions or whatnot," Harden said, per DuBose. "Ninety-nine percent of them are false. We'll just leave it at that."

Paul, meanwhile, expressed a sense of astonishment with the way the news spread.

"Never ceases to amaze me. Some of them were real funny. Everybody gotta speculate, right? Everybody gotta have a story. It's over; it's in the past. We're moving on. Y'all know. Y'all was in there."

The NBA has since launched an investigation into the reported altercation.

According to Wojnarowski, Ariza "has been further isolated as the person most responsible for the Rockets' postgame charge into the Clippers' locker room" after he was involved in on-court spats with Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers:

"We were where we were supposed to be," Griffin told reporters Monday, per Wojnarowski. "We were in our locker room. So whatever happens over there, I mean, we can't control what anybody else does. We control what we did. Everybody was in our seats. That's it. You should ask them."

Griffin, like several members of the Rockets, could also face potential discipline from the league office after Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni accused the Clippers forward of purposefully hitting him.

"Coach told me he elbowed him," Paul said, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "Then I seen him talking crazy to Coach, so I'm always going to have Coach's back."