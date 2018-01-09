Gus Bradley, Chargers Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

Rob Goldberg
January 9, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday they will retain defensive coordinator Gus Bradley after the two sides agreed on a three-year extension.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted that both the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers were also interested in the coach's services.

Bradley just finished his first year in Los Angeles after spending four years as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While he flopped as a head coachhe posted a 14-48 record with zero winning seasonshis work as a coordinator remains impressive. The Chargers finished the year allowing only 17 points per game, the third-best mark in the NFL.

Los Angeles especially excelled against the pass, allowing the third-fewest yards (197.3), while the 78.1 opponent passer rating was the fourth-lowest in the league. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram each notched double-digit sacks to lead an aggressive pass rush.

With these players returning and Casey Hayward serving as a shutdown cornerback, Bradley should keep this unit running smoothly in 2018 and potentially beyond.

It's unsurprising other teams were interested in the 51-year-old, including the Seahawks, where he served as defensive coordinator from 2009-12 and led the No. 1 defense in his final year. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, current Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard had gotten interest as a head coach, so Bradley likely would have been a contingency plan.

Meanwhile, the Packers have decided to hire former Browns head coach Mike Pettine to replace their former coordinator, Dom Capers, per Schefter.

