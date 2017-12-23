Jeff Fisher Says He Left Rams in 'Pretty Good Shape' After Firing

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher said he left the organization in "pretty good shape" when he was fired during the 2016 NFL season.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com passed along comments Fisher made about the situation Friday during a WGFX interview.

"I'm a huge fan of the Ram players," he said. "They're basically—I don't want to say my players, but I had a lot to do with that roster. Left them in pretty good shape. And Sean [McVay], as he's proven in this very short period of time, is an outstanding young coach. And he's got the offense rolling, which they needed."

The Rams were 4-9 when they dismissed Fisher last season and never posted a record of .500 or better during his five years leading the franchise.

McVay arrived, revamped the team's offensive approach, and now L.A. has emerged as one of the league's best teams with a 10-4 record. It's one game behind the Minnesota Vikings in the race for the NFC's No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Quarterback Jared Goff is a major reason for that success. After looking lost across seven starts as a rookie last season, he's thrived under the Rams' new leadership, completing 62.4 percent of his throws for 3,503 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions across 14 games.

Overall, the Los Angeles offense, which ranked last in the NFL in 2016, is 10th this year.

Dave McGinnis, who served as assistant head coach under Fisher, also said the last regime deserves credit for the franchise's current success.

"First of all, Jeff Fisher and I, we built this roster, you know what I'm saying? So I know these guys very, very well," he told Joe Rexrode of the Tennessean this week. "This defense and special teams of the Rams has been playoff-ready for two years, ability-wise and performance-wise."

These defenses of Fisher came after Mike Jurecki‏ of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported the veteran head coach "wants to get back into the NFL" and is keeping an eye on potential openings with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.