NFLPA Reviewing Tom Savage Concussion, Bill O'Brien Says He Didn't See Video

The NFL Players Association will be investigating the concussion suffered by Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage on Sunday and the team's handling of the situation, according to NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah.

Savage was hit by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil, and video showed his hands twitching after the hit. He was briefly evaluated for a concussion before being allowed to return to the game, but he was later reevaluated and taken out of the contest.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he hadn't seen the video during the game, but if he had, he "would have never let that player back in the game," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

