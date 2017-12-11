    NFLPA Reviewing Tom Savage Concussion, Bill O'Brien Says He Didn't See Video

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Tom Savage #3 of the Houston Texans heads to the locker room in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The NFL Players Association will be investigating the concussion suffered by Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage on Sunday and the team's handling of the situation, according to NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah

    Savage was hit by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil, and video showed his hands twitching after the hit. He was briefly evaluated for a concussion before being allowed to return to the game, but he was later reevaluated and taken out of the contest.

    Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he hadn't seen the video during the game, but if he had, he "would have never let that player back in the game," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

