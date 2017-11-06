NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 10 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild Card Hunt

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL season is taking shape as every team in the league will have at least reached the half-way point in the schedule by the time Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers conclude their game Monday night.

While there will almost certainly be many twists and turns as the regular season reaches its conclusion on December 31, several teams appear to be well on their way to making the playoffs and having a shot at the Super Bowl.

Here's a look at the current standings.

In the AFC, it's not a surprise that the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are in first place in the AFC East and should have another chance to make a run at the postseason.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 6-2 Patriots have had some difficulties to this point, having lost two home games and struggling on defense in the early part of the season. However, the track record of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady is too strong to think that they will find anything but success in the second half of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) are leading the way in the AFC North, while the Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) are in first place in the AFC West. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars both sport 5-3 records in the AFC South, but the Titans are technically in first place since they beat the Jaguars earlier in the season.

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) and the Jaguars are currently in the AFC wild-card spots, but the Miami Dolphins (4-4), Baltimore Ravens (4-5) and Oakland Raiders (4-5) are all fairly close to the current leaders.

The Philadelphia Eagles have played sensational football all season, and they are dominating the NFC with an 8-1 record.

The Philadelphia offense has been on fire behind second-year quarterback Carson Wentz, and he has gotten support from running back LeGarrette Blount, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Travis Kelce. The addition of former Dolphin running back Jay Ajayi should make them even stronger.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-2) have the lead in the NFC North as their defense has been strong and consistent through the first half of the season.

The surprising New Orleans Saints (6-2) are leading the NFC South as Drew Brees continues to dissect defenses and find open receivers. New Orleans has a much improved defense, and that has helped Sean Payton's team climb the ladder.

The Los Angeles Rams (6-2) have responded brilliantly to rookie head coach Sean McVay, and they are leading the NFC West. Much like the Eagles and Wentz, the Rams are getting an excellent performance from second-year quarterback Jared Goff.

The Carolina Panthers (6-3) are one-half game behind the Saints and are in the lead for the top wild-card spot at 6-3. The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks are both 5-3, and the Cowboys have the technical edge for the second wild-card spot because they have a 4-2 NFC record, while the Seahawks are 3-2 in the conference. Those two teams will play in Week 16, and that game could be decisive in determining playoff eligibility.

The Washington Redskins (4-4), Green Bay Packers (4-3), Detroit Lions (3-4), Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and Arizona Cardinals (4-4) all still have a legitimate chance to earn a spot in the postseason.

Super Bowl Odds

Here's a look at the odds on each of the contending teams listed above winning the Super Bowl, courtesy of OddsShark (odds current as of Novermber 5):

Arizona +15000

Atlanta +1800

Baltimore +6600

Buffalo +6600

Carolina +2800

Dallas +2000

Detroit +4000

Green Bay +4000

Jacksonville +2800

Kansas City +750

Los Angeles Rams +2000

Miami +15000

Minnesota +1400

New England +350

New Orleans +2000

Oakland +5000

Philadelphia +600

Pittsburgh +700

Seattle +1000

Tennessee +3300

Washington +10000