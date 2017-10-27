    Marcell Dareus Traded to Jaguars for 6th-Round Draft Pick

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Marcell Dareus #99 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates as teammate Kyle Williams #95 looks on during the second half against the New York Jets on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills traded two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news. 

    While the Bills didn't receive much in terms of compensation, it's a sensible move for a team that has been in cap-clearing mode dating back to offseason trades of Ronald Darby and Sammy Watkins. 

    And in Dareus—who's signed to a six-year, $96.5 million deal with a cap hit of $16.4 million this seasonthe Bills moved quite a bit of cash off the books, as ESPN.com's Mike Roadk explained: 

    If there's good news for the Jaguars on the financial front, it's that they can get out from under that massive monetary burden in 2019 without having to eat a big chunk of dead cap space. 

    Tactically speaking, the move could be a coup for a Jaguars team that ranks second in opponents scoring (15.7 points per game) and first in sacks (33.0) but 31st in run defense at 138.6 rushing yards per game. 

    Dareus may not remedy those issues all by himself, but his arrival should help shore up some leaky spots in the front seven as the Jaguars attempt to fortify their ascendant defense and try to clinch their first postseason berth since 2007. 

    Contract information courtesy of Spotrac.com

