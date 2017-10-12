Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is 'At His Absolute Peak Right Now'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has some bad news for the rest of the NBA—apparently two-time MVP Stephen Curry is "at his absolute peak right now" with the 2017-18 season approaching.

John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco relayed Kerr's comments Thursday, noting the coach said Curry "puts the fear of God into defenses like nobody I've ever seen":

A quick rundown of Curry's illustrious resume indicates why the sharp-shooter performing at an even higher level would spell serious trouble for opposing defenses as the Warriors look to defend their title.

He is a four-time All-NBA member, two-time champion, three-time Western Conference champion, four-time All-Star and led the NBA in scoring in 2015-16 with 30.1 points per game. He also holds the Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5 spots on the all-time list of made three-pointers in a season, peaking in 2015-16 with 402.

Kerr's comment about the way Curry plays giving defenses fear stands out because of that shooting. He can pull up from seemingly anywhere inside half-court and forces defenders to always be aware of his presence, fight over screens and send additional help outside the lane, which in turn creates openings for his teammates.

Curry's ability to control the flow of the offense with his shooting and ball-handling, paired with the shooting of Klay Thompson, the scoring efficiency of Kevin Durant and the all-around ability of Draymond Green, is a primary reason why OddsShark lists Golden State as a significant favorite to take home another championship at minus-160 (0.625-1).

If Kerr's assertion proves true throughout the season, those odds may not even be favorable enough for the mighty Warriors.