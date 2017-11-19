Sterling Shepard Out for Giants with Migraines vs. Chiefs

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants' injury woes at wide receiver continued Sunday, as Sterling Shepard will sit out their 1 p.m. ET home game against the Kansas City Chiefs with migraines.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported details of Shepard's injury.

Shepard, 24, is in his second season after posting solid numbers in his rookie campaign, catching 65 passes for 683 yards and eight touchdowns. He was expected to form a dangerous trio at wideout for the Giants alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall.

Both Beckham and Marshall are out for the season with injuries, however, along with Dwayne Harris, which left the Giants extremely depleted at wide receiver. All three were injured in Week 5, while Shepard suffered a sprained ankle that same week.

"I've never seen anything like it, especially from just one unit," Shepard said at the time, per Dan Duggan of NJ.com. "It was like one guy after another coming into the training room."

Eli Manning is left devoid of weapons in the passing game, meanwhile, with rookie Evan Engram likely to be the focal point of the aerial attack if Shepard misses time. Roger Lewis will take on an expanded role in Shepard's absence as well.