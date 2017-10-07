Klay Thompson Says Warriors Are Trying to Emulate Jordan-Era Bulls

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said the Dubs "aspire to be that dynasty that will be in the minds of NBA fans forever" like the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.

On Saturday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com passed along comments from the three-time All-Star about trying to chase down the Bulls' legacy.

"What's that, six championships in eight years?" Thompson said. "So we're, what, like only a third of the way there? I think it's close. We still have a long way to go, but I do see the fandom, the fanfare like the Bulls had in the '90s."

The 27-year-old California native was born in 1990, one year before Chicago started to dominate the NBA. Jordan and Co. won the first of their six championships in 1991 as part of two separate three-peats (1991-1993 and 1996-1998).

Thompson said he witnesses a similar level of enthusiasm when the Warriors come to town with their star-studded roster, which also features Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

"Every time the Bulls came to town, that was the ticket of the year. Now it's when the Warriors come to town, that's the must-see game," he told Friedell.

"And we don't take that for granted; that's such a cool position to be in. We rarely play in front of a crowd that's not sold out. That's so special. It's hard to really grasp that as a player. So I think it's close, I still think we're not on their level yet, but that's what we aspire to be of the 2000s.

"We aspire to be that dynasty that will be in the minds of NBA fans forever."

Scottie Pippen, one of Jordan's marquee teammates during the Bulls' run of success, doesn't think the Dubs would have been any match for his squad.

"Bulls in four," he responded when asked about the hypothetical matchup last year during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Of course, Chicago wouldn't be able to play the physical, hand-checking defense it would prefer against the sharpshooting Warriors under the current rules, which Golden State has been built to exploit.

But Thompson is right about the amount of attention his team attracts. The reigning champions led the league in road attendance during the 2016-17 season.