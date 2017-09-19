Ben McAdoo Rips Eli Manning for Crucial Delay-of-Game Penalty After Lions Loss

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

While the focus for most fans in the New York Giants' 24-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions on Monday was on the Giants' poor offensive line play, head coach Ben McAdoo was critical of quarterback Eli Manning after the game.

McAdoo took issue with Manning and center Weston Richburg for failing to get the snap off on a 4th-and-goal at the Lions' 2-yard line as New York trailed 17-7 in the third quarter. Referees flagged the team for delay of game.

The Giants shared McAdoo's comments on Twitter, which come at the two-minute mark of the video below:

There's no question the Giants left points on the board on the drive in question. Instead of going for it on fourth down, New York settled for a 25-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas. The MMQB's Peter King joined McAdoo in questioning Manning's handling of the situation:

At the same time, one could argue McAdoo has far bigger fish to fry. The offensive line allowed five sacks, and the number would've been more had Manning not bought himself more time in the pocket and gotten rid of the ball before the defender arrived.

NJ Advance Media's Eliot Shorr-Parks doesn't see Week 3 going well for the Giants based on Monday night:

There's also the matter of Odell Beckham Jr.'s health. The Pro Bowl wide receiver had four receptions for 36 yards, and McAdoo said Beckham was "fit enough to play in a limited role," according to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.

Beckham is the Giants' biggest playmaker, and his being at less than 100 percent sends a ripple effect across the entire offense.

Between their 0-2 record, Beckham's ankle injury and the team's leaky offensive line, it's hard to imagine how the 2017 season could've started worse for the Giants.