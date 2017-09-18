Joel Embiid Says He's Better Than MJ in Kevin Durant #BurnerTwitter Joke

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid wasn't about to miss a chance to get in on the Kevin Durant internet fun Monday.

Embiid tweeted that he was better than Michael Jordan and notably included the hashtag #BurnerTwitter:

His quip comes after a Twitter user captured a screenshot of Durant's account responding to a request for reasons he left the Oklahoma City Thunder. The account criticized head coach Billy Donovan and the roster depth outside of Russell Westbrook and referred to Durant in the third person, causing the Twitter user to speculate the Golden State Warriors star forgot to switch to a fake account to defend himself:

In a string of tweets, Tim Cato of SB Nation said Reddit users apparently discovered Durant's private Instagram page, quiresultan (note Embiid's tweet was directed at QuireSultan), and that Draymond Green and Andre Roberson followed it. Cato also noted Durant's brother tagged the account as the NBA Finals MVP.

What's more, Cato pointed out "quiresultan" are streets near where Durant grew up and the account has been used to argue with people (warning: NSFW).

As for Embiid, he has ways to go to catch up to Jordan on the court as his 76ers hope The Process turns into playoff contention in the coming seasons. However, he is already one of the best players in basketball when it comes to social media presence, and Monday's joke was yet another example of his greatness.