    Joel Embiid Says He's Better Than MJ in Kevin Durant #BurnerTwitter Joke

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: NBA player Kevin Durant (L), winner of the Best Championship Performance award, and NBA player Joel Embiid attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid wasn't about to miss a chance to get in on the Kevin Durant internet fun Monday.

    Embiid tweeted that he was better than Michael Jordan and notably included the hashtag #BurnerTwitter:

    His quip comes after a Twitter user captured a screenshot of Durant's account responding to a request for reasons he left the Oklahoma City Thunder. The account criticized head coach Billy Donovan and the roster depth outside of Russell Westbrook and referred to Durant in the third person, causing the Twitter user to speculate the Golden State Warriors star forgot to switch to a fake account to defend himself:

    In a string of tweets, Tim Cato of SB Nation said Reddit users apparently discovered Durant's private Instagram page, quiresultan (note Embiid's tweet was directed at QuireSultan), and that Draymond Green and Andre Roberson followed it. Cato also noted Durant's brother tagged the account as the NBA Finals MVP.

    What's more, Cato pointed out "quiresultan" are streets near where Durant grew up and the account has been used to argue with people (warning: NSFW).

    As for Embiid, he has ways to go to catch up to Jordan on the court as his 76ers hope The Process turns into playoff contention in the coming seasons. However, he is already one of the best players in basketball when it comes to social media presence, and Monday's joke was yet another example of his greatness.

    Related

      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Joel Embiid perfectly pokes fun at Kevin Durant's little Twitter mishap

      FanSided
      via FanSided
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Joel Embiid pokes fun of Kevin Durant's Twitter mishap

      EJ Smith
      via Philly.com
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Joel Embiid Hilariously Made Fun Of Kevin Durant’s Secret Instagram Account

      Brad Rowland
      via UPROXX
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wiggins' Extension Reportedly Close to Done

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report