    Chuck Pagano Mistakenly Refers to Rams as the 49ers After Colts' Blowout Loss

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2017

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano during a press conference following an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The Colts defeated the Bengals 7-6. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    It's understandable why Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano would want to forget as much as he can about his team's 46-9 season-opening defeat against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

    In his post-game press conference, Pagano mistakenly credited the San Francisco 49ers for the win. CJ Fogler shared a clip of Pagano's comments:

    Pagano's press conference gaffe was his second big mistake of the day. On the Colts' second drive, Marlon Mack was pushed out of bounds at the Rams' 1-yard line. As Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star captured, Mack appeared to have stayed inbounds on the play:

    Pagano didn't challenge the play, however, and Indianapolis settled for a 20-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri to make it a 10-3 game.

    The Colts went 2-14 in 2011 while Peyton Manning missed the entire season with a neck injury. The team may be on pace to have a similarly poor year, as Andrew Luck remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

    Scott Tolzien started in Luck's place and finished 9-of-18 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Jacoby Brissett entered the game the fourth quarter and led the Colts on a five-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a Mack touchdown run. Brissett was 2-of-3 for 51 yards in limited duty.

    Pagano didn't reveal who will start at quarterback when Indianapolis heads into Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site:

    It's rarely advisable to make snap judgments after the opening week of the NFL regular season, but the Colts dropped from 11-5 in 2014 to 8-8 the following season when Luck played only seven games.

    Until Luck returns, the Colts could be in for a similarly long year in 2017.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers' Defense Makes Statement in Win

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Winners and Losers of NFL Week 1

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      How the Colts Suffered Their Week 1 Loss

      Indianapolis Star
      via Indianapolis Star
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is Everything OK with Cam?

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report