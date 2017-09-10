Chuck Pagano Mistakenly Refers to Rams as the 49ers After Colts' Blowout Loss

Chuck Pagano Mistakenly Refers to Rams as the 49ers After Colts' Blowout LossSeptember 10, 2017
It's understandable why Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano would want to forget as much as he can about his team's 46-9 season-opening defeat against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
In his post-game press conference, Pagano mistakenly credited the San Francisco 49ers for the win. CJ Fogler shared a clip of Pagano's comments:
CJ Fogler @cjzero
Chuck Pagano says the Colts got their ass kicked by the 49ers... they played the Rams https://t.co/fX89OhdRiB2017-9-10 23:38:38
Pagano's press conference gaffe was his second big mistake of the day. On the Colts' second drive, Marlon Mack was pushed out of bounds at the Rams' 1-yard line. As Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star captured, Mack appeared to have stayed inbounds on the play:
Zak Keefer @zkeefer
Pagano should've challenged. https://t.co/TBCFSDeX1D2017-9-10 20:29:35
Pagano didn't challenge the play, however, and Indianapolis settled for a 20-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri to make it a 10-3 game.
The Colts went 2-14 in 2011 while Peyton Manning missed the entire season with a neck injury. The team may be on pace to have a similarly poor year, as Andrew Luck remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Scott Tolzien started in Luck's place and finished 9-of-18 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Jacoby Brissett entered the game the fourth quarter and led the Colts on a five-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a Mack touchdown run. Brissett was 2-of-3 for 51 yards in limited duty.
Pagano didn't reveal who will start at quarterback when Indianapolis heads into Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site:
Andrew Walker @AWalkerColts
Pagano on Tolzien/Morris: "They both moved the offense and did a good job." Says he won't say anything yet on starter until tape reviewed.2017-8-27 02:45:27
It's rarely advisable to make snap judgments after the opening week of the NFL regular season, but the Colts dropped from 11-5 in 2014 to 8-8 the following season when Luck played only seven games.
Until Luck returns, the Colts could be in for a similarly long year in 2017.