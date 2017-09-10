Chuck Pagano Mistakenly Refers to Rams as the 49ers After Colts' Blowout Loss

AJ Mast/Associated Press

It's understandable why Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano would want to forget as much as he can about his team's 46-9 season-opening defeat against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

In his post-game press conference, Pagano mistakenly credited the San Francisco 49ers for the win. CJ Fogler shared a clip of Pagano's comments:

Pagano's press conference gaffe was his second big mistake of the day. On the Colts' second drive, Marlon Mack was pushed out of bounds at the Rams' 1-yard line. As Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star captured, Mack appeared to have stayed inbounds on the play:

Pagano didn't challenge the play, however, and Indianapolis settled for a 20-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri to make it a 10-3 game.

The Colts went 2-14 in 2011 while Peyton Manning missed the entire season with a neck injury. The team may be on pace to have a similarly poor year, as Andrew Luck remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Scott Tolzien started in Luck's place and finished 9-of-18 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Jacoby Brissett entered the game the fourth quarter and led the Colts on a five-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a Mack touchdown run. Brissett was 2-of-3 for 51 yards in limited duty.

Pagano didn't reveal who will start at quarterback when Indianapolis heads into Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site:

It's rarely advisable to make snap judgments after the opening week of the NFL regular season, but the Colts dropped from 11-5 in 2014 to 8-8 the following season when Luck played only seven games.

Until Luck returns, the Colts could be in for a similarly long year in 2017.