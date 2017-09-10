'Ball in the Family' Review: Highlights from Episode 3 of LaVar Ball's Show

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball figures to face plenty of pressure in the upcoming season as a rookie for the Los Angeles Lakers, but that may fail to compare to the pressure an older brother feels when tested athletically by a younger brother.

Ball and his brother LaMelo participated in a three-point shootout at Six Flags Magic Mountain as one of the highlights of Sunday's Ball in the Family episode, which aired on Facebook. LaMelo scored 92 points in a single game in February, but he was no match for his older brother in this matchup.

They agreed to bet Lonzo's Rolex watch against a watch the Laker had gifted to LaMelo, so the stakes went beyond bragging rights.

It wasn't the only time LaMelo was humbled during the episode, as Lonzo and friends teased him in good-natured fashion about his ability—or inability—to dunk and whether he has a girlfriend.

What's more, Lonzo had to tell LaMelo not to curse at Six Flags, going as far as to say: "He's still a child. He has a lot of growing up to do."

It wouldn't be an episode of Ball in the Family if LaVar Ball weren't involved, and he lectured LaMelo for saying "big booty" as they were talking about the famed Big Baller Brand. While LaMelo refused to speak to the camera crew after the discussion with his father, the exchange highlighted LaVar's constant attention to building his brand.

Viewers got to see the typically braggadocious LaVar in more of a coaching role during Tina Ball's physical therapy. LaVar was involved in the rehab, calling Tina "an athlete" and pointing out she needed more intense rehab while offering support.

According to Scott Gleeson of USA Today, Tina—Lonzo's mother and LaVar's wife—suffered a stroke in February and made her first public appearance since the incident in July for LaMelo's Big Ballers AAU game.

LaVar didn't save all his support for Tina, praising Lonzo's rapping skills, though LaMelo said, "I think Lonzo should just...never mind" when asked about them.

The episode ended with the majority of the group shopping for a Lamborghini. The revving of an engine scared LaMelo while he was enjoying some cookies and milk, but his father assured him there would be a Lamborghini waiting for him one day if he continued to do what he's supposed to as he builds his career.

LiAngelo Ball had apparently done enough because he was given one of the cars.

LaVar stressed how "genuine" Big Baller Brand is and how he wants to change the game both on and off the basketball court. He also described his long-term vision for the company, saying "I want my kids' kids to be trust-fund babies."

Buying a Lamborghini on a reality show is a good way to live the lifestyle of the rich and famous.