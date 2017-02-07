LaMelo Ball Scores 92 Points vs. Los Osos High School: Latest Comments, Reaction

Credit: Scout.com

Chino Hills standout LaMelo Ball—the younger brother of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball—dropped 92 points in a 146-123 win over Los Osos High School on Tuesday night, per Big Baller Brand.

The UCLA commit acknowledged his achievement with a postgame message on Twitter:

As if his point total wasn't impressive enough, Ball was also efficient to a remarkable degree on a night when he scored 63 points in the second half, per ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello.

According to a box score provided by Southern California News Group's Tommy Kiss, Ball shot 30-of-39 on two-point attempts and 7-of-22 on threes. He was also 11-of-14 from the line and added seven assists and five rebounds for good measure.

And as BallIsLife noted in a video breakdown, 41 of Ball's points came in the fourth quarter:

Following the win, Chino Hills head coach Stephan Gilling referred to Ball's performance as "very exciting, almost overwhelming," according to the Los Angeles Times' Eric Sondheimer.

The sophomore's scoring eruption came one game after Chino Hills' 60-game winning streak was snapped by national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy on Saturday, and it added to his growing legend.

The class of 2019 sensation has provided countless jaw-dropping moments throughout the 2016-17 season. No play encapsulated his swagger more than the half-court shot he hit in December at the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational:

Thanks to that panache, Sporting News' Sam Vecenie explained Ball's time as a star is likely just beginning:

And based on what he's already done at Chino Hills, Ball should have no problem continuing to make high school gyms his personal playground before he arrives at UCLA ready to bask in the national spotlight.