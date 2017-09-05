Hawks' Miles Plumlee Arrested for Marijuana Possession in New York

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks big man Miles Plumlee was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession in August.

Veteran NBA reporter Peter Vecsey (h/t Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) broke the news. Police records obtained by the Shelter Island Reporter (h/t Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach) confirmed the arrest and noted he was Plumlee "posted $100 cash bail" after the arrest in New York.

"We are aware of the situation involving Miles," the Hawks said in a statement, via Cunningham. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Rohrbach explained the NBA's collective bargaining agreement still features marijuana on its list of banned substances, meaning players face the marijuana treatment program after a first violation. According to Rohrbach, a second violation can lead to a $25,000 fine, while a third can lead to a five-game suspension.

The Hawks acquired Plumlee during the offseason as part of the package they received from the Charlotte Hornets in the Dwight Howard trade.

He played 45 games for the Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks last season and averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.