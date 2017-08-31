    Lakers Release Statement Expressing Regret After Fine for Paul George Tampering

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Thursday that they accepted the tampering charges levied against them by the NBA and subsequent $500,000 fine. 

    "We respect and accept the NBA's decision regarding this matter," general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. "On behalf of the Los Angeles Lakers, I want to express our regret over this unfortunate incident to both our fans and the NBA."

                  

