Anthony Hitchens' Knee Injury Reportedly Feared to Be Torn ACL

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly "fear" middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens suffered a torn ACL in Saturday night's preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

"I don't want to go there," owner Jerry Jones said when asked if Hitchens suffered an ACL tear. "All I know, though, is I don't like the way it sounds. They'll take a look at it again tomorrow. If it were going to put him down, it'd be an ACL tear."

