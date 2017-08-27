    Anthony Hitchens' Knee Injury Reportedly Feared to Be Torn ACL

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys team medical staff assist linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) after Hitchens suffered an unknown injury in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys reportedly "fear" middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens suffered a torn ACL in Saturday night's preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

    "I don't want to go there," owner Jerry Jones said when asked if Hitchens suffered an ACL tear. "All I know, though, is I don't like the way it sounds. They'll take a look at it again tomorrow. If it were going to put him down, it'd be an ACL tear."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Kizer Has Earned Chance to Shine in Cleveland

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys Beat Raiders in Zeke's Debut

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Missed 2-Pt Conversion Helps Giants Beat Jets

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Spencer Ware (Knee) Reportedly Will Miss Time

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report