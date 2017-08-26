Spencer Ware Reportedly Will Miss Time with Knee Injury; LCL, PCL Damaged

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to play without running back Spencer Ware for some time after he suffered injuries to both his LCL and PCL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ware was carted off the field during Friday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

A time frame for the injury has not yet been determined.

Head coach Andy Reid initially called the injury a sprain after the game, per Rapoport, but it appears the issue is worse than anticipated.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Saturday the issue could keep him out anywhere from two to eight weeks, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Reid called Kareem Hunt the "next man up," although he clarified that Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller could also get an opportunity.

"We've always rotated guys, and it would be no different, I think, in this case," the veteran coach said.

Hunt was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft and has looked good in the preseason, totaling 39 yards on nine carries against the Seahawks. He also had 40 yards in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, while West finished with 113 yards on the ground.

While the Chiefs do have options, Ware would be a significant loss after his breakout season in 2016. The 25-year-old started 14 games while totaling 1,368 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.