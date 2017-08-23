Red Sox Triple-A Team to Have 'Kyrie Irving Night,' LeBron James Dunk Tank

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox will host a "Kyrie Irving Night" on Thursday, which will feature a LeBron James dunk tank outside the stadium.

Any fan wearing green or Boston Celtics apparel will be given free admission, per ESPN.com.

"We know how popular the Boston Celtics are throughout the area, and we hope that our fans will enjoy an evening that trumpets Kyrie Irving's arrival," Pawtucket Red Sox executive vice president and general manager Dan Rea said.

The team said "any fan by the name LeBron, Draymond, Steph, Lonzo, or Kevin (Love or Durant) will be charged double the price of admission."

Irving, 25, was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Boston on Tuesday in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick. The four-time All-Star had requested a trade by the Cavaliers in July, citing a desire to have a larger spotlight and no longer play alongside James, according to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst.

"His age is a great fit. His age and experience is a great fit for us," Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told reporters. "With where we are with some of our younger players, his ability to score in a variety of ways—shooting from the three and getting to the basket—is elite. He's shown that the past three years in the NBA Finals."

Irving will play his first game against the Cavaliers on Oct. 17.