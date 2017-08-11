Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Trail Blazers Reportedly Dark Horse to Land Star

Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

As the smoke continues to build for a potential Carmelo Anthony trade, the Portland Trail Blazers remain in the mix as a dark horse to land the 10-time All-Star.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio's The Russillo Show, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Blazers stars CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard "have done a good job of recruiting" Anthony.

Reports that McCollum and Lillard are working to get Anthony to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to Portland have been coming out for weeks.

McCollum told Joe Freeman of the Oregonian about his efforts to recruit Anthony to the Blazers on July 19.

"I think he's interested," McCollum said. "Obviously, I feel like he wants to play with friends, with Banana Boat friends. I know he wants to play with [Chris Paul] and LeBron [James]. Those are very good teams, very good options. But I feel like we're also a very good option."

Wojnarowski reported Thursday the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets have reopened discussions about a deal for Anthony, who "remains steadfast" in only accepting a trade to Houston.

It's not known how far along the Knicks and Rockets are in talks for Anthony, according to Wojnarowski, because Knicks general manager Scott Perry is "far more particular about the package" that would come back to New York than former team president Phil Jackson.

The Trail Blazers have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, but their win total has gone down every year, from 54 in 2013-14 to 41 last season.