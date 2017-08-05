Stephon Gilmore Says He Fought Julian Edelman Because He Has No Friends on Field

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

After getting into a fight with wide receiver Julian Edelman during practice Tuesday, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore explained what happened Saturday.

According to Phil Perry of CSNNE.com, Gilmore said the situation got heated because he has no friends on the field in competitive situations: "There's not really no friends on the field to me. Once I'm on the field, there's no friends. But off the field, [it's] very respectful. [I] respect everybody on this team. Talk to them. It's nothing personal. It's just when I'm on the field, I'm super competitive and there's no friends."

Per Perry, the altercation resulted in both players' helmets flying off as they rolled around on the ground. Head coach Bill Belichick ejected them both from practice.

Gilmore is set to enter his first season with the Patriots after spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with AFC East rivals Buffalo Bills.

The former first-round pick out of South Carolina is coming off his best statistical season, as he registered 48 tackles and five interceptions en route to his first Pro Bowl.

Gilmore has had many battles with Edelman and the Patriots over the years, and while the Bills came out on the losing side more often than not, Gilmore will now have the benefit of playing in support of one of the NFL's most explosive offenses.