Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore Ejected from Patriots Practice for Fighting

Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore Ejected from Patriots Practice for FightingAugust 1, 2017
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were ejected from practice in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday after getting into a fight, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe:
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Belichick always sends a player to the showers for fighting. Last year, Malcolm Butler and Bryan Stork got tossed in separate incidents2017-8-1 15:26:13
Casey Baker of Binge Sports shared images from the scuffle:
Casey Baker @CaseyBake16
We have ourselves a fight between Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore! Both were sent to the locker room #Patriots (IG: eltiempo10) https://t.co/hi9MVz4A1R2017-8-1 15:30:50
And Doug Kyed of NESN provided the play-by-play on the incident:
"Edelman took exception to being held by Gilmore on a target from Jacoby Brissett and got in his face. Gilmore shoved Edelman, and the wideout threw his new teammate to the ground. The two players had to be separated after ripping off each others’ helmets. No punches were thrown, but both players were kicked off the field by coaches, as is standard protocol for fighting at Patriots practices."
That wasn't the only confrontation of the day. According to Kyed, tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive end Caleb Kidder also scrapped during Tuesday's practice.
Fights in training camp are hardly uncommon, but they have never been tolerated under head coach Bill Belichick.