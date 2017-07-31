Khalil Mack Says He Wants to Register 30 Sacks for Raiders in 2017

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Khalil Mack was the Defensive Player of the Year last season, but he has even loftier goals going into 2017.

According to Peter King of The MMQB, the Oakland Raiders defensive end would like to record 30 sacks this season.

That would shatter former New York Giants star Michael Strahan's NFL record of 22.5 sacks in a single season.

Even if recording 30 sacks might be out of reach, he made this a slightly easier goal.

"Realistically, we just want to get the record at least," the 26-year-old said Monday, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Justin Houston came close to breaking the record with 22 sacks in 2014, while J.J. Watt has topped 20 sacks twice in his career. Mack has never topped 15 sacks in his three-year career.

With that said, the former first-round pick has made a significant impact even when he doesn't bring down the quarterback. Pro Football Focus compared his pressures to other top defenders in their first three years:

He has earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons and will likely be just as disruptive for opposing offenses next season, whether he reaches 30 sacks or not.