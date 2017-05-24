Brock Osweiler Says He Can Be Browns' Starting QB, Says 'Proof Is in the Film'

Elsa/Getty Images

Playing for his third team in three seasons, quarterback Brock Osweiler believes he has the track record to warrant being the Cleveland Browns starter in 2017.

When asked about his starting credentials for next season Osweiler pointed to his play on the field, per 92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter:

A second-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2012, Osweiler got his first taste of starting in 2015 when Peyton Manning was struggling and injured. He was adequate with a completion percentage of 61.8 and 10 touchdowns in seven starts before getting benched in Week 17.

The Houston Texans signed Osweiler to be their starter last season. He often struggled and ended the season with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games, but the team won the AFC South and defeated the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card Round.

The Texans shipped Osweiler, a sixth-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick to Cleveland in March. The Browns aren't set at quarterback with the return of Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan, plus the addition of DeShone Kizer through the draft.

Osweiler has more starting experience than Kessler, Hogan and Kizer combined. Browns head coach Hue Jackson will be tasked with determining which quarterback is most capable of helping the franchise avoid another 1-15 record in 2017.