    Celtics vs. Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals 2017 Schedule, TV Info Announced

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - APRIL 5: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the game on April 5, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/Getty Images

    After a dance-filled weeklong break, the Cleveland Cavaliers finally have an Eastern Conference Finals opponent.

    The Boston Celtics defended home court Monday and earned a 115-105 win over the Washington Wizards to advance to their first conference final since 2012. Isaiah Thomas scored a team-high 29 points and Kelly Olynyk added 26, as Boston continued the trend of home teams winning.

    The schedule is now set for Boston's showdown with Cleveland:

    Eastern Conference Finals Schedule
    GameDateMatchupTime (ET)TV
    1Wednesday, May 17Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics8:30 p.m.TNT
    2Friday, May 19Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics8:30 p.m.TNT
    3Sunday, May 21Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers8:30 p.m.TNT
    4Tuesday, May 23Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers8:30 p.m.TNT
    5*Thursday, May 25Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics8:30 p.m.TNT
    6*Saturday, May 27Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers8:30 p.m.TNT
    7*Monday, May 29Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics8:30 p.m.TNT
    *If necessary

    Boston and Washington split each of the first six games down the middle, and the home team won every game of the series. The Celtics will now play a Cavaliers team that has played eight games total this postseason.

    Consecutive sweeps of the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors have Cleveland well rested and heading into the conference finals as a heavy favorite. The Cavs have not played since finishing off the Raptors last Sunday, giving them a lengthy rest between games.

    "We're healthy," LeBron James said, per Scott Cacciola of the New York Times. "We got more practice time during the playoffs than we did the whole month of March because of injuries and because we were on the road so much."

    The Cavaliers won three of the season's four games with the Celtics, including their most recent meeting April 5 in Boston. James scored a game-high 36 points and Kevin Love grabbed 16 rebounds in the 114-91 blowout.

    Defending Thomas and Avery Bradley will be the Cavaliers' most difficult task in getting past Boston. Their perimeter defense has been leaky all season, and Cleveland doesn't have a stopper who will be able to consistently halt Thomas or Bradley from making penetration.

    The defending champions will be put to the test starting Wednesday.