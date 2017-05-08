Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Odds, Analysis, NBA Playoff Betting Pick

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The top-seeded Golden State Warriors will try to sweep the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz and earn some rest as big road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark for Game 4 on Monday.

The Warriors are looking to make the Western Conference Finals for the third year in a row and would await the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, who will go at least six games in their series.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as eight-point favorites; the total is at 206.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 106.6-99.0, Warriors (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Golden State has won each of the first three games against Utah by double digits yet is only 1-2 against the spread so far. That's because the Warriors were huge favorites at home and fell just short of covering the first two games.

The Jazz hung around for the first three quarters before getting outscored 30-21 in the fourth in Game 3 on Saturday, as Golden State's Kevin Durant enjoyed his best performance of this postseason with 38 points and 13 rebounds. The 28-year-old has been playing progressively better, which is big trouble for Utah.

Why the Jazz can cover the spread

The Jazz have a lot of work to do to win a game in this series, but covering the spread is another story. They have been close in each game, close enough to cover two of the first three. Utah will be playing for pride here, knowing that there is virtually no chance to win the series from this spot.

Gordon Hayward has also been a bright spot for the Jazz, averaging 24.7 points in the series and shooting 92 percent from the free-throw line. He made 13-of-14 attempts from the charity stripe in Game 3, and if he continues to be aggressive, he will put his team in great position to cover again.

Smart betting pick

The Warriors would love to join the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals by virtue of sweeping their first two opponents, as both teams are unbeaten in the playoffs and on a collision course to meet in the NBA Finals for a third consecutive season.

Golden State is 4-2 ATS in its last six postseason games and does not want to mess around. Look for the Warriors to get up by double digits early and cruise to another victory, covering at online gambling sites and completing the sweep.

NBA betting trends

Golden State is 15-5-2 ATS in its last 22 games.

The total has gone over in four of Golden State's last five games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Utah's last six games at home.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.