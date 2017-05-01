Matt Barnes Says There's 'No Nightlife in Utah,' Warriors Wanted Clippers Series

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

It's not unusual for a team to root for a weaker opponent to advance in the playoffs. What is strange, however, is for the top seed to be concerned about the off-court activities when considering a series.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly hoped the Los Angeles Clippers would beat the Utah Jazz in the first round, but mostly due to the postgame activities.

"There's no nightlife in Utah," Matt Barnes explained, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "Obviously as players, you want to be able to have a little bit of a nightlife, but the main focus is winning games. Me personally, I want to get out there because I want to beat the Clippers. That's my former team, and my kids are out there. But as far as nightlife, there's no comparison to nightlife in Utah and L.A."

The Jazz won their first-round series in seven games and begin their second-round series with the Warriors on Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.