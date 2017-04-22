Patrick Beverley's Incident with Fan in Game 3 Under Investigation by NBA

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

An exchange between Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley and a fan following Game 3 of the first-round playoff series Friday night between the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder is under investigation by the NBA.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the league will review all available video of the incident before deciding whether to hand down punishment. Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript confirmed the news.

Thunder Digest provided a look at the final moments of the conversation before security stepped in to restrain the Rockets player:

Mark Berman of KRIV passed along remarks from the guard Saturday afternoon:

Beverley struggled throughout Game 3 as the Thunder got back in the series with a 115-113 victory after Houston won the first two games at home. He missed all six of his field-goal attempts en route to tallying one point, seven rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

Although exact details about the postgame incident are unclear, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle noted Thunder supporters treated the guard, who injured Russell Westbrook in the 2013 playoffs, as "public enemy No. 1" throughout the contest.

"He plays so dirty. He's always just trying to hurt people" and "He does it on purpose. It's obvious" were among the comments OKC fans made to Creech about their dislike of Beverley.

A timetable for a decision from the NBA about the incident wasn't made available. Game 4 of the Western Conference clash is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

