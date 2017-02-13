UFC 209: Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson Full Card Preview and Predictions

2 of 5

Rashad Evans Associated Press

Rashad Evans vs. Dan Kelly

Former champion Rashad Evans' career has officially hit the skids, and he is trying to rehabilitate himself by dropping down to 185 pounds. Aged-but-steely judoka Dan Kelly will welcome him to the division, and while few are giving the four-time Olympian much of a shot, Kelly has a real chance to take this one.

Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur

Lando Vannata pulled off a Knockout of the Year candidate in his last fight with a spinning-kick KO of John Makdessi. David Teymur has scored impressive knockout wins in his first two UFC fights. The UFC is trying to give fans a hearty scrap here, and these two will likely oblige.

Darren Elkins vs. Mirsad Bektic

Mirsad Bektic is 4-0 in the UFC and now faces "the wrestler test," as administered by veteran grinder Darren Elkins. If the 24-year-old passes? He will be more than deserving of Top 10 competition. If he fails? It's back to the drawing board.

Todd Duffee vs. Mark Godbeer

Todd Duffee's MMA career has been defined by long layoffs, and he's returning from another one. He looks to bounce back from his 2015 loss to Frank Mir by beating BAMMA veteran (and fellow on-the-rebound fighter) Mark Godbeer. With the UFC releasing middling veterans en masse, the loser of this one could easily find himself back to a regional circuit.

Igor Pokrajac vs. Ed Herman

Speaking of middling veterans on the verge of being released, Igor Pokrajac was unsuccessful in his UFC return, dropping a clean decision to Jan Blachowicz last year. Ed Herman, meanwhile, has been alternating wins and losses since 2012. It's a harsh thing to say, but there's a serious chance that the loser of this fight will get a pink slip.