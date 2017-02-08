    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Dont'a Hightower: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent LB

    PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Linebacker Dont'a Hightower of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 27-16. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
    George Gojkovich/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    While the New England Patriots have every right to revel in their Super Bowl LI victory, the team's front office has a few issues to address this offseason, namely re-signing linebacker Dont'a Hightower

    Hightower Comments on Future with New England

    Wednesday, Feb. 8

    During the Wednesday edition of ESPN's NFL Insiders (h/t CSNNE.com's Phil Perry), Hightower noted he thought the trades of Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones prior to the start of the 2016 season solidified his long-term future in New England.

    "I'd like to think [it's a good sign the Patriots want to keep me]," Hightower said. "But, again, guys can get put out and traded or whatever. I'm just trying to go along with the ride right now and enjoy that Super Bowl victory. I'm sure in a couple weeks all that free-agency stuff will pick up, and I'll handle that whenever that comes."

    Retaining Hightower will likely be costly for the Patriots. He finished 2016 with 65 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus grades him as the best linebacker (85.1) on this year's free-agent market.

    At 26, Hightower may want to maximize his earning power this spring, since there's no guarantee his value will ever be higher than it is now.

    The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe speculated the Pro Bowler may be looking for $51 million over five years. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Hightower turned down a deal worth $10 million annually prior to the start of the 2016 season.

    Hightower could be looking for a contract similar to what Collins received from the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Collins will earn $50 million over four years, with $26 million guaranteed.

    The Patriots have nearly $63 million in salary cap space this offseason, per Spotrac. Martellus Bennett, Sebastian Vollmer and Malcolm Butler are free agents as well, so New England's financial flexibility could rapidly disappear.

    Still, after they jettisoned Collins and Jones, it seems likely the Patriots will set aside enough to re-sign Hightower.

