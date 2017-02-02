Marshall Faulk Believes Patriots Taped Rams' Practice Before Super Bowl XXXVI

Elsa/Getty Images

In the buildup to Super Bowl LI, former St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk decided to rehash the past while going after the New England Patriots.

During a media session Thursday, the NFL Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst repeated his belief that the Patriots taped his team's practice prior to Super Bowl XXXVI, per Christopher Price of WEEI.com.

"[The practice] before the Super Bowl. The guy who worked for the Patriots," he said. "If you remember, that was someone mysteriously living in Hawaii, who made his way back to the states and delivered the tapes. [Roger] Goodell then watched those tapes and said there wasn't enough there to deem anything being done.

"Now, I didn't see what was on the tapes, because we didn't get to see that. The only thing I could say is that they taped our practice. That was wrong. ... I don't believe anything. I'm just telling you the facts."

Friday marks the 15th anniversary of that game, which saw the Patriots defeat the Rams and win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, 20-17, after Adam Vinatieri kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

It sparked a New England dynasty with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady at the helm that saw the franchise win three Super Bowls in a four-year stretch.

But the Patriots' perch atop the league has come with controversy. In 2007, the NFL disciplined New England for illegally videotaping New York Jets' defensive coaches in what came to be known as "Spygate." The league fined Belichick $500,000, while the team was hit for an additional $250,000, per ESPN.com.

ESPN's Outside the Lines later revealed New England's illegal actions with video cameras were more expansive than just one incident: "After the season, Belichick would acknowledge the Patriots taped a 'significant number' of games, and according to documents and sources, they recorded signals in at least 40 games during the Spygate era."

That "era," which began in 2000, per Outside the Lines, included the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI win over the Rams.