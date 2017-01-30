National Signing Day 2017: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes Heading into NSD
The week of national signing day has arrived, leaving limited time for collegiate coaching staffs to cap off a compelling 2017 recruiting cycle in emphatic fashion. Several top-tier prospects remain uncommitted as the clock ticks toward Feb. 1, serving as final targets during a frenzied finish.
Building blocks are long established for many of the county's top classes, as some commitments date back years, and a vast collection of recruits are already enrolled on campus. A lengthy and arduous process is nearly complete, providing some relief for both coaches and athletes, who embark on a new phase of their football careers later this year.
It won't take long for 2017 prospects to make a difference in the next College Football Playoff race. Newcomers will play prevalent roles throughout spring camps before welcoming the remainder of their classmates for summer training sessions.
Here's our latest look at this cycle's elite recruiting hauls. We've ranked each class based on quality, balance and instant-impact potential.
Class information current as of Sunday, Jan. 29.
25. North Carolina Tar Heels
Class Size: 20 players (six 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Eight players
B/R Breakdown
North Carolina already strengthened its competitive outlook in the trenches for spring camp, bringing 4-star linemen Jonah Melton (offensive guard) and Jake Lawler (defensive end) to Chapel Hill early. Receiver J.T. Cauthen and cornerback Tre Shaw are additional blue-chip talents enrolled this semester.
The Tar Heels addressed offensive needs during recent weeks, securing commitments from former Tennessee running back commit C.J. Cotman, former Iowa receiver pledge Beau Corrales and 6'6", 320-pound Georgia blocker Jordan Tucker.
Cotman, a 4-star prospect, provides an all-purpose presence at running back and complements fellow Florida product Michael Carter.
Number to Know: 12
Carter is in position to challenge for an immediate role in the offensive backfield this spring following a senior season that featured 12 100-yard performances in 14 games, per MaxPreps. Despite a high volume of touches, he grew stronger as the fall advanced, averaging 230.6 yards per contest with 18 scores after Halloween.
Closing Statement
"It's great to get so many of these guys on campus [early]. This is an opportunity for them to get a head start on their academics and become more comfortable in and around the football building and with our staff. We're thrilled to have them on campus as they start their UNC careers."
—North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora, following the mid-January enrollment of eight new Tar Heels players, according to Scout.com.
24. Virginia Tech Hokies
Class Size: 27 players (one 5-star recruit; five 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Nine
B/R Breakdown
The Hokies' first full recruiting cycle under head coach Justin Fuente is peaking at an ideal time. January commitments are headlined by 4-star defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt and 5-star safety Devon Hunter, who is the state's No. 1 overall prospect.
Army All-American Bowl national recruiting director Erik Richards compared Hunter to former All-American Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey, and Virginia Tech presented him with the possibility of playing both ways in Blacksburg. Within a week of his announcement, the Hokies added three former Big Ten Conference commitments—linebacker Dylan Rivers (Penn State), cornerback Bryce Watts (Rutgers) and defensive end Robert Porcher IV (Nebraska).
These newcomers add to a class that already included blue-chip commits such as in-state receiver Tahj Capehart, Maryland linebacker Nathan Proctor and North Carolina quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Number to Know: 55
Hooker, a 6'4", 198-pound dual-threat playmaker from Dudley High School in Greensboro, accounted for 55 total touchdowns during a remarkable senior campaign, according to MaxPreps. He registered career-high totals across the board with 2,652 passing yards, 1,236 rushing yards, 28 touchdown tosses and 27 rushing scores.
Closing Statement
"I know I'm probably one of the most important recruits in the history of Virginia Tech, so if I were to commit there, it would be big. That's one thing I really like about Virginia Tech—the effect I would make."
—Safety Devon Hunter, two weeks before announcing his Hokies pledge, to B/R.
23. Texas Longhorns
Class Size: 15 players (seven 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Three
B/R Breakdown
High-level coaching changes always complicate recruiting efforts, but new Longhorns leader Tom Herman has put together a solid class courtesy of late pieces. Top-ranked junior college linebacker Gary Johnson—previously pledged to Alabama—joined this group in late January, while top-25 tight end Reese Leitao entered the mix Dec. 29.
Texas did an excellent job assembling the components of its future offensive backfield upon Herman's arrival, landing former Houston commit Daniel Young and former Georgia pledge Toneil Carter at running back. Austin native Sam Ehlinger, an Elite 11 finalist quarterback, became a foundational member of the Longhorns' 2017 class by committing prior to his junior year.
Damion Miller, a top-25 receiver, is the only athlete whose Longhorns pledge lasts longer. Cornerback Josh Thompson and edge-rusher Taquon Graham give first-year defensive coordinator Todd Orlando some blue-chip weapons.
Number to Know: Two
There was a time, not too long ago, when Texas nearly owned a monopoly on elite Lone Star State talent. However, the program presently carries just two (Carter and Ehlinger) of the state's top 25 prospects, and it may take until the 2018 cycle to improve efficiency with top-tier targets.
Closing Statement
"We've certainly targeted kids that were on our radar a little bit at the University of Houston that we knew. Of course, we're going to swing for the fences, but we're going to be very, very selective on the kids that we go after and recruit if we didn't have a relationship before the month of January."
—Texas head coach Tom Herman, who assembled an impressive class at Houston last cycle, according to Jeremy Crabtree of ESPN.
22. Oregon Ducks
Class Size: 20 players (seven 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Three
B/R Breakdown
Oregon looked lost during earlier stages of this cycle, and a top-25 class didn't appear likely. That narrative quickly changed under the direction of former South Florida head coach Willie Taggart, who is on fire with former Bulls recruiting targets.
He's flipped multiple USF pledges, including receivers Daewood Davis and Demetri Burch, and athlete Bruce Judson, who initially committed to Ohio State. The Ducks also recently landed a pair of players previously headed to Pac-12 opponents—quarterback Braxton Burmeister (Arizona) and cornerback Thomas Graham (USC).
Hawaii linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia and California running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio are both 4-star recruits who help headline a spectacular January haul. All-purpose back Darrian Felix (North Carolina) and defensive tackle Rutger Reitmaier are crucial cross-country pickups.
Number to Know: Six
Taggart left the Sunshine State, but his recruiting efforts in Florida sustained in a new football office, and it's produced six commitments for the Ducks since December. This developing pipeline was on full display during the final weekend of official visits, as Oregon gained three pledges from former South Florida commits (Judson, Davis and Burch).
Closing Statement
"Believe me, we are going to be doing it big. Oregon is going to be on the come-up. We are going to have more Florida kids come out to Oregon."
—Florida defensive lineman Jordon Scott, who committed to the Ducks on Christmas, and has since been joined by four more prospects from his home state.
21. Florida Gators
Class Size: 17 players (nine 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Five
B/R Breakdown
Florida finds footing on this list, but it's far more precarious than what you'd expect for a two-time defending SEC division champion. At this stage, the Gators carry a commitment from just one prospect (Tampa defensive end Zachary Carter) featured in top 30 state rankings, but a few last-second commitments could alter that outlook.
Aside from Carter, Florida finds itself with five other top 300 overall recruits in this class. Kadeem Telfort and T.J. Moore are 4-star offensive linemen and Brad Stewart is a top-20 cornerback from New Orleans, while American Heritage High School standouts James Houston IV (linebacker) and Marco Wilson (cornerback) could help encourage teammate Tedarrell Slaton—a 5-star offensive guard who could play defensive tackle in Gainesville—to join this group.
Miami tight end Kemore Gamble is a top-10 prospect at his position. Elite 11 finalist quarterback Jake Allen enjoyed an immensely successful career at Sunshine State powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
Number to Know: 13
Allen led St. Thomas Aquinas to consecutive state titles as starter in 2015 and 2016, accumulating 13 multitouchdown games, per MaxPreps. The Gators have had a difficult time navigating things at quarterback during recent years, and Allen (4,002 passing yards and 45 touchdowns since 2015) gives head coach Jim McElwain another option to consider.
Closing Statement
"I'm going to lead this class. Ask my coaches, ask my teammates—they'll tell you I'm a leader. I believe I was born to play quarterback."
—Quarterback Jake Allen, an Elite 11 finalists, to B/R following his July 2015 verbal commitment to Florida.
20. Tennessee Volunteers
Class Size: 28 players (one 5-star recruit; four 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Five players
B/R Breakdown
Tennessee isn't threatening to enter top-10 territory this February, though head coach Butch Jones should be enthused about his latest in-state haul. The loss of elite receiver Tee Higgins to Clemson hurts, but the Volunteers are expected to sign three of Tennessee's top five prospects.
It's a group led by 5-star offensive tackle Trey Smith, a 6'6", 300-pound prospect who could challenge for All-SEC honors by his sophomore season. Running back Ty Chandler and safety Maleik Gray—labeled top-10 prospects at their respective positions—also opted to stay home.
The Volunteers reached beyond state borders for 4-star Louisiana cornerback Cheyenne Labruzza and top-10 defensive tackle Eric Crosby (Virginia).
Number to Know: 185
Chandler decimated defensive game plans during his career at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, averaging 185 rushing yards per game as an upperclassman. He gained 4,810 yards on the ground in those two seasons, per MaxPreps, scoring 77 total touchdowns along the way.
Closing Statement
"There's a great amount of pressure going to Tennessee. I don't mind it. Obviously I'm home now, so I appreciate it. ... The little nuances of this place, that field out there, the fans every day, my neighbors coming up and the love for Tennessee football in this state was too much to pass down. I have to return it to its greatness."
—Offensive lineman Trey Smith, during his first week in the Volunteers locker room, according to Patrick Brown of the Times Free Press.
19. Washington Huskies
Class Size: 16 players (10 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: One
B/R Breakdown
Despite a Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance, Washington recently suffered some significant setbacks on the recruiting trail. The Huskies whiffed on premier in-state prospect Foster Sarell (No. 1 overall offensive tackle) and lost 4-star commitments from athlete Connor Wedington and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.
Still, a quality core of prospects remains in place for head coach Chris Petersen, particularly in the defensive backfield. Washington carries four blue-chip secondary standouts, led by Oregon cornerback Elijah Molden and in-state athlete/cornerback Salvon Ahmed, who also commands attention on offense.
Outside linebacker Ariel Ngata and safety Brandon McKinney—both California products—are considered top-25 recruits at their respective positions. Rising junior quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful Jake Browning welcomes a few new pass targets with three 4-star receivers and top-five tight end Hunter Bryant headed to Seattle.
Number to Know: 4.32
Competing alongside more than 150 premier prospects at The Opening last summer, Ahmed tied for top honors in 40-yard dash testing by completing the sprint in 4.32 seconds. A candidate to earn reps at cornerback, running back or receiver, Ahmed averaged 10.4 yards per rushing attempt during an injury-shortened senior campaign, according to MaxPreps.
Closing Statement
"We're all three different types of receivers and complement each other really well. And to have a great quarterback like Jake Browning to throw the ball is comforting."
—U.S. Army Bowl All-American Player of the Year finalist Ty Jones, discussing fellow 4-star Huskies receiver commits Terrell Bynum and Alex Cook, according to Brandon Huffman of Scout.com.
18. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Class Size: 19 players (nine 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Five players
B/R Breakdown
The "Calibraska" connection is thriving, as the Cornhuskers have collected three 4-star commitments from California. Calabasas High School teammates Tristan Gebbia (quarterback) and Keyshawn Johnson Jr. (receiver)—son of former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Keyshawn Johnson—are already on campus.
Tyjon Lindsey, a top-10 receiver who spent his senior season committed to Ohio State, will soon join them in Lincoln. Jamire Calvin, another California product and a former Oregon State pledge, joined this class Jan. 27 and Nebraska now claims four blue-chip pass targets (including early enrollee Jaevon McQuitty).
Nebraska plucked a pair of 4-star offensive linemen—Matt Sichterman and Brenden Jaimes—from Ohio and Texas, respectively. Avery Roberts, a top-10 inside linebacker from Delaware, is another faraway recruit lured to campus by head coach Mike Riley.
Number to Know: Three
Gebbia, Johnson and Lindsey give the Cornhuskers three California players in this class, but keep a close eye on that total. Don't be surprised if Nebraska matches or surpasses last cycle's California haul (four prospects), as cornerback Elijah Blades and receivers Jamire Calvin and Joseph Lewis are still considering a future in Lincoln.
Closing Statement
"Me and Keyshawn [Johnson Jr.] always talked about [Nebraska]. [We had] to take care of our business at this level before we really think about the next level. But now our season's obviously over, so we're looking forward to it. It's going to be a great four years of our lives, and we're looking to work hard and do the best we can."
—Quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who is now in Lincoln alongside Johnson, according to Omaha.com.
17. Miami Hurricanes
Class Size: 20 players (eight 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: 10 players
B/R Breakdown
Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt is attempting to assemble the building blocks for an ascent in the ACC standings, and his first full cycle provides plenty of positive signs. Miami managed to retain crucial Al Golden-era commitments from blue-chip quarterback N'Kosi Perry, local running back Robert Burns and 4-star offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson.
The offense received a substantial late boost with a recent pledge from former Michigan commit Kai-Leon Herbert, a top-30 tackle. DeeJay Dallas, a 4-star athlete from Georgia, presents upside at receiver if Richt's staff opts to use him beyond the defensive backfield.
Exceptional secondary play was a paramount aspect of Miami's storied past, and fearless 4-star safety Trajan Bandy has the makings of a special player who is fun to watch. California edge-rusher D.J. Johnson joins in-state 4-star linemen Jonathan Garvin and Jonathan Ford as difference-makers along the defensive front.
Number to Know: 46
Johnson, who will relocate across the country to become a Hurricane, recorded 46 plays behind the line of scrimmage as a senior, per MaxPreps. The 6'5", 240-pound Luther Burbank High School (Sacramento) senior tormented offensive coordinators while accruing 31 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.
Closing Statement
"I want to see the program go up and put Miami back on the map. This is something big for me and for my city and for my family and all the people who love the University of Miami."
—Defensive back Trajan Bandy, who spent his prep career at nearby Miami Columbus High School, according to Christy Cabrera Chirinos of the Sun Sentinel.
16. Maryland Terrapins
Class Size: 28 players (nine 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Seven players
B/R Breakdown
Maryland enjoyed a three-game bump in the win column under first-year head coach D.J. Durkin. If his effectiveness with key recruits is any indication, the Terrapins can expect a continued rise up a crowded Big Ten Conference hierarchy.
The December additions of twin Virginia defensive linemen Breyon and Brandon Gaddy provide bulk inside, while 4-star New Jersey athlete Markquese Bell—a New Year's Day commitment—is a 6'2", 201-pound playmaker equipped to contribute at outside linebacker or safety.
St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.) teammates Kasim Hill (quarterback) and Cam Spence (defensive tackle) are local 4-star commodities. Durkin also protected home turf when it comes to blue-chip Maryland recruits Anthony McFarland (running back), Ayinde Eley (linebacker), Jordan McNair (offensive tackle), Deon Jones (cornerback) and Marcus Minor (offensive guard).
Number to Know: Five
The Terrapins hold pledges from five of Maryland's top 10 prospects following the commitment of McFarland (No. 2). Maryland remains in the mix for cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (No. 8) but even if Durkin misses there, the in-state commitment total would be this program's finest since 2005.
Closing Statement
"The thing people are starting to find out about our staff, our program is we're consistent. What you see is what you get. We're not the used car salesmen trying to get a commit. ... That's who we're going to be tomorrow and a month from now, a year from now, whatever it is. I think that message is starting to get across to guys, and we'll keep it going."
—Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin, who returned the Terrapins to postseason bowl action in 2016, according to Daniel Gallen of the Carroll County Times.
15. UCLA Bruins
Class Size: 16 players (two 5-star recruits; six 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Three players
B/R Breakdown
UCLA has soared down the stretch of this recruiting cycle, easing at least some of the sting created by a 4-8 season. Rising junior quarterback Josh Rosen will be viewed as the catalyst for a 2017 turnaround, but it's the Bruins defense that figures to benefit most from newcomers.
Army All-American Player of the Year finalist Jaelan Phillips—rated No. 1 nationally among defensive prospects—is a supremely athletic 6'6", 250-pound force off the edge. He tallied 142 tackles and 21 sacks in 11 games as a senior, per MaxPreps, and is joined up front by 4-star interior linemen Martin Andrus and Greg Rogers.
Darnay Holmes, a 5-star cornerback, committed to UCLA over Ohio State and USC at the Army All-American Bowl, while 4-star linebacker Rahyme Johnson joined this class just one day earlier. Elijah Gates
Number to Know: 10
Holmes swarmed the field as a three-way weapon at Los Angeles-area title contender Calabasas High School, finding the end zone 10 times for non-offensive scores since his junior season. He scored on six punt returns, two fumble recoveries, one punt return and an interception, per MaxPreps, while totaling 27 offensive touchdowns during this stretch.
Closing Statement
"My pitch [to Bruins targets] is we're building something that's a revolution. You'll be able to stand out at UCLA and make a difference. This is a program that's been successful in past years but hasn't reached its top potential, so we can be part of the group that comes in and changes everything. It feels like something special is building."
—Defensive end Jaelan Phillips, an early enrollee in Los Angeles, to B/R.
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Class Size: 18 players (11 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Five players
B/R Breakdown
Notre Dame assistant Harry Hiestand is among the most respected offensive line coaches in college football, and his presence perennially pays dividends on national signing day. The Fighting Irish are set to sign five 4-star blockers from four different states, led by top-10 guards Aaron Banks (California) and Darnell Ewell (Virginia).
Pennsylvania natives Josh Lugg and Robert Hainsey are top-20 offensive tackle prospects, while Notre Dame also reached into the Keystone State for 4-star linebacker David Adams. Illinois safety Isaiah Robertson is another notable defensive addition, and he also offers promise at receiver.
Elite 11 finalist Avery Davis is the latest blue-chip quarterback to buy into head coach Brian Kelly's message. He'll be joined in offensive meetings by explosive Connecticut running back C.J. Holmes and a pair of top-five tight end recruits—Brock Wright and Cole Kmet.
Number to Know: 1,733
If Notre Dame aims to maximize future offensive opportunities, it must set a high standard up front. The Fighting Irish have assembled one of this cycle's deepest offensive line units, weighing a combined 1,733 pounds, and multiple members of the group must emerge as reliable starters in order to lift Kelly's attack for years to come.
Closing Statement
"I don't know too much about this [tight end Brock Wright's] high school career but with what I've seen at the #UAallAmerica practices he will play on Sunday one day."
—NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, via Twitter.
13. Stanford Cardinal
Class Size: 12 players (three 5-star recruits; four 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Stanford doesn't allow early enrollment.
B/R Breakdown
Stanford has the lowest commitment total on this list, but you can make a case the Cardinal claim America's most promising positional pairing. Offensive tackles Foster Sarell and Walker Little are rated No. 2 and No. 4 overall, respectively, in the 2017 class.
Both project as possible plug-and-play prospects who may be just three years away from battling each other on the NFL draft board. These bookends should make life comfortable for 5-star quarterback Davis Mills, who is considered another top-10 overall recruit.
Yes, that's right, a quarter of this class lands inside Scout's top-10 rankings.
Colby Parkinson, a 6'6" pass target and the nation's top-rated tight end, joins 4-star receiver Osiris St. Brown in Stanford's aerial attack. New Jersey lineman Dalyn Wade-Perry and former Notre Dame commit Paulson Adebo (athlete/cornerback) add some punch to the defense.
Number to Know: 139.9
Mills was money throughout his senior season at Greater Atlanta Christian School (Norcross, Georgia), compiling a career-best QB rating of 139.9, according to MaxPreps. He completed 69.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards and 34 touchdowns in 13 games, tossing just one interception.
Closing Statement
"The biggest thing [at Stanford] is the locker room. You want to be surrounded by guys that are like-minded and not just athletes. If you go to another school a lot of times it's about football, get in and get out and get to the league. At Stanford, we're setting ourselves up for the rest of our lives."
—Tight end Colby Parkinson, who committed to the Cardinal in December 2015, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.
12. Penn State Nittany Lions
Class Size: 18 players (one 5-star recruit; eight 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Four players
B/R Breakdown
Penn State has scoured the country for shifty speeders at receiver under head coach James Franklin, and few recruits fit the bill better than K.J. Hamler. He was easily among the toughest covers on the 2016 camp circuit and is joined by fellow 4-star prospect Donovan Johnson (cornerback).
Johnson is one of a few compelling pieces of Penn State's evolving defensive secondary, alongside hard-hitting safety Jonathan Sutherland and 5-star Pittsburgh cornerback Lamont Wade. In the trenches, the Nittany Lions add a trio of 4-star defensive linemen, including former Florida Gators tackle commit Fred Hansard.
Top-10 offensive guard C.J. Thorpe is also headed to Happy Valley, where he will be counted on to protect Elite 11 finalist quarterback Sean Clifford when their opportunities arrive.
Number to Know: 20.1
Hamler averaged 20.1 yards per reception as a junior during a state championship campaign at St. Mary's Prep (Orchard Lake, Michigan), according to the Detroit News. Tremendous burst (4.43 second in the 40-yard dash) gives defensive backs fits, though he lost most of his senior season at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) to a knee injury.
Closing Statement
"Set it in stone."
—Quarterback Sean Clifford, in May 2016 while discussing the possibility of receiver K.J. Hamler eventually joining him in Penn State's class, to B/R.
11. Clemson Tigers
Class Size: 14 players (11 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Four players
B/R Breakdown
In the aftermath of an amazing College Football Playoff National Championship victory, Clemson must say goodbye to several offensive standouts, most notably quarterback Deshaun Watson, receiver Mike Williams and running back Wayne Gallman. Their contributions won't be easy to replace, but Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is stocking his roster for sustained success.
Clemson carries two Elite 11 finalist quarterbacks in Chase Brice and Hunter Johnson, who is the No. 5 overall prospect at the position. The Tigers may gain an even more impressive duo at receiver, as Tennessee standouts Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers both have the ability to become top targets in any college passing attack, and 4-star Louisiana running back Travis Etienne is a quality late addtion.
Logan Rudolph, the younger brother of Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, is a 4-star athlete who looks the part of an aggressive edge-rusher, which pairs well with blue-chip linebacker Justin Foster. Elsewhere on defense, safety A.J. Terrell and defensive end Jordan Williams won't stay on the sideline without battling through training camp.
Number to Know: 414
Assuming Clemson makes it through national signing day with both Brice and Johnson on board, they will have shared 414 days together in this class, dating back to Dec. 16, 2015. It serves as a reminder that this has become a destination program for top-tier passers, as reinforced by a recent pledge from No. 1 overall 2018 prospect Trevor Lawrence.
Closing Statement
"I don't see our offense falling off at all in the future. Tee [Higgins] and I will be ready to do our part."
—Receiver Amari Rodgers, on the post-Watson, post-Williams transition, to B/R.
10. Auburn Tigers
"We started recruiting [Stidham] from way back when. We thought he was the top quarterback in the country when he came out [in 2015] and chose to go to another school. We think he's an outstanding player and outstanding person with great leadership, so we feel he'll be a great addition to our team."
—Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn after the quarterback's midyear arrival, according to Charles Goldberg of AuburnTigers.com.
9. USC Trojans
Class Size: 19 players (one 5-star recruit; 10 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Four players
B/R Breakdown
USC closed its season as one of the hottest teams in college football, led by rising star quarterback Sam Darnold. Late signature victories coincided with mounting momentum on the recruiting trail, which continued through January in the form of commitments from All-American defenders Bubba Bolden (safety), Isaiah Pola-Mao (safety) and Marlon Tuipulotu (tackle), who flipped from Pac-12 rival Washington.
The Trojans also added in-state offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie—the son of Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie—in mid-January. He joins fellow 4-star linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker and Brett Neilon along the offensive front.
Elite 11 finalist quarterback Jack Sears—a former Duke commit—followed in Darnold's footsteps at San Clemente High School (Orange County, California) and aims to do to the same at USC after accounting for 46 touchdowns as a senior. Top-10 running back recruit Stephen Carr also bolsters the Trojans backfield.
Number to Know: Seven
Bolden served as the linchpin in the back end of a star-studded Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas) defense, intercepting seven passes in 2016 as the Gaels claimed a third consecutive national championship, per MaxPreps. His most crucial effort occurred during a triple-overtime victory over fellow title contender St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), as he picked off future Florida Gators quarterback Jake Allen twice.
Closing Statement
"[The 2017 class] going to be really special. I can tell you that. Coach [Clay] Helton is doing a terrific job recruiting. We’re just trying to help get good kids with good families. Obviously, get good ball players. It’s exciting to watch it all come together.”
—Offensive lineman Brett Neilon, a U.S. Army All-American, according to Shotgun Spratling of Scout.
8. Texas A&M Aggies
Class Size: 27 players (one 5-star recruit; 11 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Nine
B/R Breakdown
Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin suffered some blows last offseason when former 5-star quarterback recruits Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray left campus, 5-star 2017 passer Tate Martell backed off a verbal pledge and general disarray swirled around the program. Fast-forward to present day, and things seem significantly more stable in College Station.
The offensive room receives a key depth-chart upgrade at quarterback with Elite 11 finalist Kellen Mond, an in-state product who spent his senior season at Florida powerhouse IMG Academy. He is joined in this class by fellow 4-star IMG playmakers Santino Marchiol (linebacker) and Jhamon Ausbon (receiver).
Marchiol will compete alongside two other blue-chip linebackers, including 5-star inside linebacker Anthony Hines, while 4-star safety Derrick Tucker could be counted on to contribute early. Ausbon is joined in the receiver rotation by 4-star recruit Hezekiah Jones, and dominant high school quarterback Roshauud Paul is primed for a transition to pass target.
Number to Know: 640
Hines rose to prominence as the cycle's premier inside linebacker with impressive size (6'3", 225 lbs) and prolific production. He secured 640 total tackles during his career at Plano East (Plano, Texas), per MaxPreps, and capped off the 2016 campaign with 245 tackles—38 for loss—and six sacks.
Closing Statement
"My goal is to start as a true freshman. That’s my mindset going in. I’m just really trying to work hard and be a great leader and push the other quarterbacks and players."
—Quarterback Kellen Mond, an Elite 11 finalist in College Station for spring camp, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
7. LSU Tigers
Class Size: 21 players (one 5-star recruit; 13 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Six players
B/R Breakdown
New offensive coordinator Matt Canada will be counted on to resurrect a dormant Tigers passing attack. He'll have a pair of pupils to develop behind center in Elite 11 finalists Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse.
Efforts to put up more points also receive a boost from three 4-star offensive linemen and two blue-chip receivers, including top-ranked junior college pass target Stephen Guidry.
Exceptional play in the defensive backfield remains a calling card of the Tigers, bolstered by 5-star safety and 4-star secondary standouts Kary Vincent Jr. and Grant Delpit. In-state defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, a 376-pound anchor up front, is considered a top-10 prospect at the position, while explosive Army All-American Bowl linebacker Jacob Phillips provided a late flip from Oklahoma.
Number to Know: 15,027
Brennan erupted for 15,027 passing yards in just three seasons as a starter at St. Stanislaus College-Preparatory (Bay St. Louis, Mississippi), breaking the all-time career state record. He surpassed the former high mark held by Dylan Favre, nephew of Brett Favre, the NFL Hall of Famer who spent time working with Brennan last offseason.
Closing Statement
"I don’t see a ceiling [for Brennan] to be honest with you. Where he wants to go is completely up to him. Does he want to be a great college quarterback? Does he want to be a first-round draft pick? I know for a fact he wants to play in the NFL. All Myles needs to do is to continue with what he’s worked for on a daily basis. Quarterback is his job, and that’s what he wants out of life."
—Bill Conides, who served as Brennan's head coach at St. Stanislaus, to B/R.
6. Oklahoma Sooners
5. Florida State Seminoles
Class Size: 20 players (three 5-star recruits; 10 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Seven players
B/R Breakdown
The Seminoles have surged since December, assembling pledges from 5-star prospects Joshua Kaindoh (defensive end) and Cam Akers (running back). Akers was named the Army All-American Player of the Year after leading Clinton High School (Clinton, Mississippi) to a state championship at quarterback, and he will transition deeper into the backfield as a potential replacement for departed Florida State standout Dalvin Cook.
Akers spearheads a Seminoles running back class that also consists of power runner Zaquandre White and receiving threat Khalan Laborn, who are both 4-star recruits. Receiver D.J. Matthews, who committed to Florida State shortly after his freshman year, is among the most dangerous big-play threats in this cycle, and former Oregon tight end pledge Tre McKitty will join him in the passing attack.
McKitty announced intentions to play in Tallahassee on Dec. 16, the same day Florida State secured a commitment from former Alabama linebacker and coveted junior college product Adonis Thomas. The Seminoles swiped 4-star safety Hamsah Nasirildeen away from South Carolina in late January, placing the 6'4" stud alongside fellow 4-star defensive back Cyrus Fagan and 5-star cornerback Stanford Samuels III.
Number to Know: 10
This is the jersey number Florida State retired in honor of Hall of Fame NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retired his No. 55. His son, linebacker DeCalon Brooks, will continue the family legacy as a member of this class after recording 323 career tackles at Gaither High School (Tampa), per MaxPreps.
Closing Statement
"Hard to believe [Akers] had the kind of season he had strictly from quarterback. I truly believe that Cam has the ability to be in the Heisman Trophy discussion in the next four years. It's been hard for some college coaches to imagine how deadly he can be once he makes the transition to placing his hands on his thigh pads."
—Erik Richards, U.S. Army All-American Bowl national recruiting director, to B/R.
4. Michigan Wolverines
Class Size: 26 players (one 5-star recruit; 18 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: 11 players
B/R Breakdown
Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to showcase an expansive recruiting reach, reeling in commitments from high schools in 13 states and two—defensive end Luiji Vilain and cornerback Benjamin St. Juste—from Canada. His most impressive pulls from beyond state borders include elite center prospect Cesar Ruiz, 4-star Connecticut receiver Tarik Black and top-five outside linebacker Drew Singleton, who hails from the same New Jersey high school as heralded 2016 Michigan signee Rashan Gary.
Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, the younger brother of former Stanford Cardinal star Christian McCaffrey and son of three-time Super Bowl champion receiver Ed McCaffrey, pledged to the program as a junior. The Elite 11 finalist led Valor Christian High School to two state titles, collecting 7,974 passing yards, 1,467 rushing yards and 109 total scores in three full varsity seasons.
Harbaugh and his staff shined on the Detroit recruiting cycle, reeling in top targets such as 5-star receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, top-10 cornerback Ambry Thomas and 4-star safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell. Other in-state successes include 4-star defensive ends Deron Irving-Bey (Flint, Michigan) and Corey Malone-Hatcher (St. Joseph, Michigan).
Number to Know: 149.49
This is the score produced by Peoples-Jones in July 2015, when he became the only underclassman to earn a Nike Football Ratings national championship. The 6'2 ½", 190-pound pass target completed the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, cleared the 20-yard shuttle in four seconds flat, leaped 43.5 inches in the vertical jump and posted a 42.4-foot powerball toss.
Closing Statement
"I'm really not surprised by Michigan's success this season, and hopefully our class can help ride that momentum moving forward. Harbaugh knows what he's doing and so does his coaching staff. They know how to win football games."
—Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, during U.S. Army All-American Bowl preparation, to B/R.
3. Georgia Bulldogs
Class Size: 23 players (two 5-star recruits; 20 4-star recruits)
Already Enrolled: Six players
B/R Breakdown
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is steadily piecing together a fresh football culture in Athens, and he secured two key catalysts in this class: Army All-American Player of the Year finalist Richard LeCounte (safety) and Elite 11 finalist quarterback Jake Fromm, who both carry qualities of a team captain.
Fromm and LeCounte were two of nine Georgia commits who were selected to compete in the Army All-American Bowl. Philadelphia running back D'Andre Swift, in-state receiver Jeremiah Holloman and top-10 inside linebacker Nate McBride were also among those in attendance.
The Bulldogs continue to build outstanding depth up front for offensive line coach Sam Pittman, securing commitments from six blue-chip blockers (No. 7 tackle prospect Isaiah Wilson leads the way). DeAngelo Gibbs, a 5-star athlete, could form a dominant safety duo with LeCounte, while 4-star edge-rushers Robert Beal and Walter Grant also make life difficult for opposing passers.
Number to Know: 12,816
Fromm finished his career at Houston County High School (Warner Robbins, Georgia) with 12,816 passing yards, tossing 116 touchdowns in the process. He fell just 261 yards shy of the Peach State's all-time passing record held by two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and national champion Deshaun Watson.
Closing Statement
"The message [from Smart] was pretty much the same as it was at Alabama—come make big plays and compete for national championships—but it became about representing my home state. There are a lot of guys who've left home and won championships somewhere else in the SEC, but I think with this staff we can capitalize and make sure they stay here to build something special at Georgia."
—Safety Richard LeCounte, the first 2017 commitment of Smart's tenure in Athens, to B/R.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
"We can’t recall a high school or college quarterback who runs the zone read to the precision that [Martell] runs it. It's going to be hard to keep him off the field because he fits Ohio State's offense, and he runs it better than Cardale Jones, Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett. You do not know if Tate has the ball or the running back has the ball."
—Erik Richards, U.S. Army All-American Bowl national recruiting director, to B/R.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!