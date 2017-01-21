    Figure SkatingDownload App

    US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Results, Latest Schedule After Saturday

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete in the Championship Dance Free Dance routine during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 21, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    The penultimate day of the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships featured the best the event had to offer with the championship classes taking center ice. 

    While the earlier schedules of the event featured some of the brightest young stars of tomorrow, Saturday boasted some of the finest figure skaters in the world right now. 

    Here are the day's results:

    2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Saturday Results
    Championship Pairs- Free SkateCompetitorSaturday ScoreTotal Score
    GoldHaven Denney, Brandon Frazier122.93188.32
    SilverMarissa Castelli, Mervin Tran121.99186.28
    BronzeAshley Cain, Timothy LeDuc115.08184.41
    Championship Dance- Free DanceCompetitorSaturday ScoreTotal Score
    GoldMaia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani117.63200.05
    SilverMadison Chock, Evan Bates119.08199.04
    BronzeMadison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue111.70191.42
    Championship Ladies- Free SkateCompetitorSaturday ScoreTotal Score
    GoldKaren Chen141.40214.22
    SilverAshley Wagner140.84211.78
    BronzeMariah Bell134.59197.92
    USFigureSkating.org

    The day was headlined by the triumphant return of Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier, who became American pairs champions on Saturday night. 

    Last year was lost due to Denney undergoing season-ending knee surgery, but the pair made up for it in 2017 thanks to a big performance in the free skate. 

    As the second leg of a two-event competition, Denney and Frazier entered Saturday night in second behind Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc after posting a score of 65.39 in the short program. 

    They were given an even larger boost when this year's favorites, Tarah Kayne and Daniel O'Shea, were forced to withdraw.

    As the final pairing of the competition, Denney and Frazier weren't perfect, as they narrowly averted disaster when Denney stumbled on a throw triple salchow

    But the two managed to compose themselves and post a score of 122.93 for a final score of 188.32, two points better than second-place Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran. 

    Denney spoke with the Associated Press (h/t FoxSports.com): 

    My partner and I worked so hard to be back to this point and it means a lot to us. Things felt like we had to fight for them. Sometimes we do elements that are like so easy. Of course you like want that perfect performance where it feels like that in nationals. Even though it didn’t feel like that, I’m so like, I’m very happy that we fought through it.

    In the championship dance, Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani held on for a one-point victory to take the U.S. title, while Karen Chen took home gold in the championship ladies competition. 

    Just one day of figure skating remains in Kansas City, Missouri, as the championship men's free skate will surely end the festivities on a high note, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 