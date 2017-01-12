Sean McVay to Rams: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay has been named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old becomes the youngest head coach in NFL history after spending the past three seasons as Washington's offensive coordinator. He joined Washington's staff as an offensive assistant in 2010 before taking over as the tight ends coach from 2011 to 2013.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the coach would be receiving a five-year deal.

When Washington hired head coach Jay Gruden before the 2014 season, he named McVay his offensive coordinator.

In 2016, McVay's offense accumulated 403.4 yards (third in the NFL) and 24.8 points per game (12th).

"He's done a phenomenal job game-planning all season, barely getting any sleep day in and day out to make sure he has the best possible game plan, understands the defense that he's attacking inside and out and getting guys in a position to be successful," quarterback Kirk Cousins said Jan. 2, per Chris Lingebach of CBS DC.

McVay has been a positive factor in the ascension of Cousins, who has thrown for 9,083 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the last two years.

Cousins acknowledged as much in August, per Andy Benoit of The MMQB:

I could be here a long time talking about Sean's help in my development and his ability to call plays for our offense and lead our offense. In the 2015 offseason I was coming off a year when I had been benched halfway through and was going into the next year with the chance to really only compete as a backup. I was a little disappointed with that and Sean was a great encourager through that process, challenging me to stay the course. I think his belief in me and his support and his encouragement was what enabled me to eventually have the opportunities that I had.

It's hardly a surprise that with plenty of head coaching vacancies this offseason, McVay became one of the hottest names on the market. Turning around Los Angeles will be his next challenge, and he'll have to prove he can manage the egos of an NFL roster and oversee team operations with the same tactical expertise and passion he brought to his offensive coordinator gig in Washington.

With the Rams, McVay has a steep challenge ahead of him. The team finished 31st in both passing yards and rushing yards, and last in total offense and scoring offense in 2016.

Quarterback Jared Goff has nowhere to go but up after struggling in his seven starts as a rookie. Running back Todd Gurley has a world of potential if the team can put an effective offensive line in front of him.

McVay did terrific work with Cousins, so there are reasons to be optimistic he can turn Goff into a successful NFL quarterback. It's a tall task for a young coach, but the Rams seem confident their new leader is capable of handling it.

