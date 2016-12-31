2017 NBA Draft Big Board: How Prospects Stack Up Entering New Year

30. Shake Milton (SMU, PG, 6'6", Sophomore)
Milton only averages 11.8 points per game, and NBA teams are likely to tell him to return for a breakout junior year. Fortunately for him, his 6'6" size, ball-handling and shooting stroke still remain attractive in terms of future NBA potential. Milton hits two threes per game (38.4 percent), and though his 3.8 assists aren't overwhelming, he isn't currently given the freedom to dominate the ball and create. With a brighter green light, he'll have the chance to go first round in 2018.
29. T.J. Leaf (UCLA, PF, 6'10", Freshman)
Despite Leaf's terrific numbers—specifically 17.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 65.4 percent shooting—physical and athletic limitations cloud his NBA outlook. Defense will be a major challenge. His ball-handling, passing, shot-making, scoring instincts and energy are still worth first-round consideration. If he can keep knocking down threes (16-of-32), tracking down loose balls and finding open teammates, Leaf should have a chance to carve out a career as a role-playing offensive specialist.
28. Marques Bolden (Duke, C, 6'11", Freshman)
Struggling to justify playing time for one of the deeper teams in the country, Bolden's stock is slipping. His physical tools—6'11", 245-pound size and a 7'6" wingspan—are still worth drafting first round. There is some offensive upside tied to his strength, length and back-to-the-basket game. But no jumper or notable defensive instincts hurt his value in today's NBA.
27. Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (Kentucky, C, 6'10", Freshman)
Adebayo averages 13.5 points per game without many offensive skills. NBA teams won't be expecting a post scorer or shooter. He'll draw first-round looks for his tools and athleticism, which translate to easy finishes, rebounds and weakside blocks. He'll wind up playing an energizer role in the NBA; Improving his pick-and-roll defense should help him earn more minutes once he gets to the pros.
26. Jarrett Allen (Texas, C, 6'11", Freshman)
Allen's lack of explosiveness and offensive versatility are concerns when projecting his NBA ceiling. His size, 7'5 ½" wingspan and mobility should still generate first-round interest, though. With some over-the-shoulder and mid-range touch, he's also shown he can be more than just a finisher. Per Hoop-Math.com, Allen has made 26-of-51 two-point jumpers, which accounts for 15-footers and hooks around the key.