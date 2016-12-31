2017 NBA Draft Big Board: How Prospects Stack Up Entering New Year

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
There have been big changes made to the newest 2017 NBA draft big board. 

After a shaky start, one of the top prospects in the nation has suddenly found a rhythm and catapulted himself to No. 2 in the rankings. Two new freshmen have also broken into the top 20. 

The general feeling about this class is strong, particularly in terms of potential star power in the lottery. With conference play underway, now is the time scouts zoom in a bit closer with their microscopes. 

NBA Draft

