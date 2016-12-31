2017 NBA Draft Big Board: How Prospects Stack Up Entering New Year

50. P.J. Dozier (South Carolina, SG, 6'6", Sophomore)

Dozier has hit the 20-point mark in five of South Carolina's last six games, opening eyes with his athleticism, shot-making and ball-handling. Already with 21 three-pointers (44.7 percent) after sinking just 10 as a freshman, Dozier, a 6'6" guard, has suddenly become a sleeper prospect to track.

49. Zach Collins (Gonzaga, C, 7'0", Freshman)

Collins averages 11 points in 17.2 minutes and has only missed more than two shots during a game once all season. Skilled with 7'0" size, mobility and basketball IQ, Collins is already an impact player in college. He's looking like a 2018 first-round name to watch if he returns with a jumper.

48. Jordan Bell (Oregon, PF, 6'9", Junior)

Bell had a strong game in Oregon's wild win over UCLA on Wednesday night, flashing athleticism and activity at the rim. NBA teams could see working in an energizer role. He doesn't have any signature offensive skill, but his knack for making plays without needing any run for him could be his calling.

47. Dwayne Bacon (Florida State, SG/SF, 6'7", Sophomore)

Bacon passes the eye test at 6'7", 221 pounds. He not only looks the part of an NBA wing but has the athleticism and skill set to match it. Yet, without any playmaking ability or defensive upside, his chances of becoming a pro will ride on his jumper. He's capable from every spot on the floor, but a 34.5 percent clip from college's closer downtown won't cut it.

46. Chimezie Metu (USC, C, 6'11", Sophomore)

Long and athletic, Metu looks to have made key strides with his shooting touch, having hit 75 percent of his free throws (up from 51.3 percent) and 28-of-52 two-point jump shots, per Hoop-Math.com. He's still too raw and weak to call a first-rounder, but that could change in 2018.