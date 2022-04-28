2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept's Final Picks

0 of 38

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The great mystery known as the NFL draft is about to reveal itself over the course of the next three days. It couldn't happen in a more appropriate place than Las Vegas, where magic is real.

The allure of the draft for millions around the globe centers on the innumerable possibilities in regards to team options, how the board falls, what happens when a trade occurs, what players will drop, which one will be called earlier than expected, etc.

The fabric of the the NFL changes with every single selection.

This year's class is even more perplexing and exciting than usual, because no clear-cut No. 1 overall prospect exists and the quarterback class is suspect. Yet the overall depth of the crop about the enter the league is of highest quality.

Intrigue prevails. However, the time has come to make a projection worthy of such a grand stage. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings and Derrik Klassen sat down to piece together a seven-round mock draft based on how they felt each team will operate when they're officially on the clock.