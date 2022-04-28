2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept's Final Picks

2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept's Final PicksApril 28, 2022
The great mystery known as the NFL draft is about to reveal itself over the course of the next three days. It couldn't happen in a more appropriate place than Las Vegas, where magic is real.
The allure of the draft for millions around the globe centers on the innumerable possibilities in regards to team options, how the board falls, what happens when a trade occurs, what players will drop, which one will be called earlier than expected, etc.
The fabric of the the NFL changes with every single selection.
This year's class is even more perplexing and exciting than usual, because no clear-cut No. 1 overall prospect exists and the quarterback class is suspect. Yet the overall depth of the crop about the enter the league is of highest quality.
Intrigue prevails. However, the time has come to make a projection worthy of such a grand stage. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings and Derrik Klassen sat down to piece together a seven-round mock draft based on how they felt each team will operate when they're officially on the clock.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Travon Walker, Georgia
The Jacksonville Jaguars had to take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror and ask whether production or potential mattered more. Ultimately, they veer toward the latter with an investment in Georgia's Travon Walker.
"Walker is not a traditional ready-made first-overall prospect," Klassen said, "but the athletic potential with him is special.
"Walker has a body type that can flex between three-tech and wide nine, just as he did at Georgia, and has every athletic tool imaginable. The defensive lineman is also a smart, physical run defender, who will be a stout end piece from Day 1. Though he needs to develop more of a pass-rushing arsenal than he showed at Georgia, Walker is a lottery ticket worth buying."
This selection is the exact opposite of last year's choice when the Jaguars invested the top pick in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who ran the table as the obvious No. 1 selection. Walker is a projection. But all of the high-end physical traits are present in the 6'5", 272-pound defender. In fact, his physical profile is very similar to Jadeveon Clowney, whom the Houston Texans chose with the first pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
Though Walker produced only 9.5 career collegiate sacks, he's also a good schematic fit in Mike Caldwell's scheme and should be used all over the defensive front.
2. Detroit Lions: Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
The Detroit Lions won't need the full allotment of time to make a choice if the home-grown Aidan Hutchison isn't the first overall pick. The fact he's a Michigan native, who played for the Wolverines aside, the Ted Hendricks Award winner is one of the class' most disruptive players.
During Hutchinson's final season on campus, he broke the programs sack record with 14. He also led all Power Five edge-defenders in overall grade on all three downs, per Pro Football Focus. The defensive lineman is a relentless with a consistent pass-rush plan and better-than-expected athleticism."
"Hutchinson brings quickness off the edge. Though a taller prospect, Hutchinson comes off the ball well and plays with excellent lateral quickness, allowing him to work offensive tackles inside and out with consistency," Klassen stated. "Hutchinson also plays with great hand usage and mixes up his approach to keep offensive tackles on their toes. Additionally, Hutchinson is ready to be one of the best run defenders in the class right away. Hutchinson brings a fairly high floor and has the athletic profile to suggest there is still untapped potential."
The unanimous All-American posted a top-20 relative athletic scored compared to other edge-defenders over the last 35 years, according Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte. The Lions just need someone who can get to the quarterback after finishing third-worst in sacks last season.
3. Houston Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Derek Stingley Jr.'s evaluation had to be slow-played throughout the season and well into the predraft process because of lingering issues with an injured foot.
Stingley later told reporters he injured the foot prior to the start of the 2020 campaign and played through it as long as he could before requiring Lisfranc surgery last fall. The revelation helped quiet questions about a downturn in play after an exceptional true freshman campaign, when Stingley became a consensus All-American and an elite defensive player-maker on a national championship-winning defense.
At LSU's pro day, the cornerback ripped an impressive 4.37-second 40-yard dash to show he's finally healthy and ready to return to his dominating ways.
"Stingley is a top-notch athlete who played at elite level early in his career," Giddings noted. "He shows the ability to cover man-to-man, while shadowing receivers in and out of breaks. Stingley also shows top -notch ball skills to locate and attack the ball in air."
For the Houston Texans, the organization simply needs to acquired best talent possible. A healthy Stingley vastly improves a secondary that currently features Lonnie Johnson Jr., Desmond King II and Steven Nelson. They're all capable veterans. None of them come close to bringing the type of coverage and ball skills that Stingley does.
4. New York Jets: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Once upon a time, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux was viewed the top prospect for this year's class. Being selected fourth overall isn't bad. But it's not what Thibodeaux envisioned.
"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," Thibodeaux told reporters after Oregon's pro day.
His commitment and effort have been questioned, even though he played through a high-ankle sprain last season and continued to perform at a high level. B/R's Scouting Department isn't buying any of it. Instead, the idea he's an elite talent, who had a "great" meeting with the Jets, is far more realistic.
"The Jets get the best player in the draft with the fourth overall pick," Klassen agreed. "Thibodeaux rocks the best blend of first-step explosiveness, bend and power among this year's edge group. Those same skills show up against the run. Thibodeaux proved he could chase plays down, as well as take on play-side blocks with force. Thibodeaux could sharpen his pass-rushing approach a little more, but he is already coming in at a good spot and has all the athletic tools to improve."
New York already invested in Carl Lawson, who's coming off a season-ending surgery, and John Franklin-Myers, but Thibodeaux brings an entirely different dynamic, as a defender opposing offenses must account for at all times.
5. New York Giants: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
The dream scenario unfolded for the New York Giants. All three of the elite offensive tackles prospects are on the board and ready to be selected.
"The Giants would run to the podium to select Neal, who is generally thought of as the class' top tackle and the only one with proven versatility at multiple spots on the line," Thorn said. "This pick would allow the team to move him back over to the right side where he played during the 2020 season, giving them a strong tackle tandem with Andrew Thomas staying on the left side.
"Neal is the prototypical tackle in terms of size (6'7", 337 pounds), movement skills and power while still being just 21 years old with plenty of upside to make this a high value pick for New York's new regime."
The new brain trust may strongly consider Mississippi State's Charles Cross here. Though Neal is the much safer choice as a prospect worthy of No. 1 overall consideration.
Head coach Brian Daboll brings in a shotgun-heavy, pass-first offense. In order for Daniel Jones to develop and even thrive, the quarterback must be properly protected. As noted, Neal's previous history at right tackle makes this outcome the most logical choice and gives him an edge over Cross and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu.
6. Carolina Panthers: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
The Carolina Panthers have a difficult choice to make. Either they pull the trigger on a quarterback prospect or they choose not to reach for a signal-caller and address left tackle with an elite prospect.
The answer should be obvious.
"Carolina needs to build up their line after being arguably the worst unit in the NFL last season due to mismanaging the position and a slew of injuries that handicapped their offense," Thorn stated.
"North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu has tremendous upside while being the class' best run-blocker. He provides an instant impact with the physical traits, demeanor and football character, which should help him develop into a star. He is a little rough around the edges in pass protection, but Carolina needs a difference-maker and 'Ickey' provides them with one."
The organization searched far and wide to find an upgrade behind center. Carolina failed to land Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson or Matt Ryan. The Panthers shouldn't necessarily settle for another season with Sam Darnold leading the way. Maybe Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo come into play after this selection is made.
Whatever the case may be, the veteran route is certain a better path forward than trying to force a quarterback into this slot and still come away feeling good about the pick.
7. New York Giants (from Chicago): CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
The New York Giants need to move James Bradberry's contract. The cornerback holds a whopping $21.9 million salary-cap charge this season. A release or trade will free up over $10 million or more. Currently, the Giants are counted among the bottom eight teams in available salary-cap space, according to Sportac.
Furthermore, Adoree' Jackson has another massive $19.5 million salary-cap charge for the 2023 campaign. Neither starting corner is guaranteed to be on the roster by the time next year's draft begins.
Fortunately, the Giants are in a position with a pair of top-10 draft picks to address their offensive line, as they did earlier with Alabama's Evan Neal, and still land an elite prospect for their secondary.
"Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner posted an impressive career by shutting down any receiver he lined up against," Giddings said. "He is long and physical with the ability to run and change direction. He brings a lockdown cornerback mentality, with scheme versatility."
The man nicknamed "Sauce" brought the heat every week. He's a true shutdown man-cover corner, who allowed a miniscule 12.0 passer rating when locked onto targets, according to Pro Football Focus. His aggressive working on an island should allow him to thrive in Don Martindale's aggressive scheme.
8. Atlanta Falcons: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The Atlanta Falcons could go in any direction and be better off since they feature the league's worst roster at the onset of the draft.
A few solid pieces are in place with tight end Kyle Pitts, let tackle Jake Matthews, guard Chris Lindstrom, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, linebacker Deion Jones and cornerback AJ Terrell. Beyond those six names, the Falcons can upgrade everywhere else.
Quarterback will be interesting since Marcus Mariota is nothing more than a bridge to the franchise's next starter. But the Falcons may not see value of the position this high in the process. The next step is building a better cockpit for Mariota and whoever starts down the road.
Ohio State's Garrett Wilson becomes the first wide receiver off the board.
"Wilson has been a playmaker since the moment he stepped onto Ohio State's campus," Sobleski said. "It's easy to like how dynamic he is with the ball in his hands. While Wilson still needs some refinement with his route-running, a pairing of him on the outside and Pitts working the middle of the field gives the Falcons a dynamic duo."
Currently, Olamide Zaccheaus is the Falcons' top returning wide receiver after catching 31 passes last season.
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Whether Drew Lock is the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback or not, whoever is behind center better hope for serious upgrades to the offensive tackle position.
Stone Forsythe, Greg Eiland and Jake Curhan are the team's current group of offensive tackles. Unless Duane Brown and/or Brandon Shell returns, the current starting five looks like a disaster waiting to happen.
A quarterback should be in the discussion, but Mississippi State's Charles Cross is a clear top talent at another premium position.
"Cross is arguably the cleanest pass protector in the draft despite just two years of starting experience and being 21 years old," Thorn said. "He is also more physical and stronger than a typical Air Raid tackle usually is, which makes him worthy of being selected this high even if the road may be a little more rocky for him regarding how much would be on his plate from a schematic perspective.
"Seattle right now is bare at the tackle spot and needs to plug a major hole on their line, which Cross would certainly do."
Seattle already has a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft thanks to the Russell Wilson trade. The organization can land the backstop for its next quarterback now then go all-in at the game's most important position in what initially looks like a much better crop.
10. New York Jets (from Seattle): WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Explosivity and creating chunk plays are the name of today's game. More methodical offenses tend to struggle as defenses are geared to force their opponents into mistakes. Last season, the Jets offense finished 15th in 20-plus-yard plays and second-worst in 40-plus-yard plays.
Alabama's Jameson Williams helps open up the entire field. Williams was arguably the fastest player in this year's class until he suffered a torn ACL during the National Championship Game. The injury shouldn't scare teams away, because he brings field-tilting ability.
"The amazing aspect of watching Williams wasn't his raw speed," Sobleski said. "The first-team All-American knew how to use his speed. He knew when to throttle down and accelerate through his route tree to create significant separation. Opponents are already frightened by his ability to run past them. He doesn't get enough credit for how good he is when running routes."
Williams may not be ready for the start of the upcoming season because of recovery time and the need to get back into football shape, learn a playbook and establish some type of familiarity with his teammates. However, the Jets are looking for a potential difference-maker to accompany Zach Wilson in the quarterback's development. Williams is well-worth this risk.
11. Washington Commanders: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
In one year, the Washington Commanders went from fielding one the league's best young defenses to dropping out of the Top 20 in total defense. The secondary proved to be the main culprit in the downturn since the unit ranked fourth-worst in pass defense.
Washington hasn't done much to improve their back line. The same group that fell apart last season is still projected to start this fall, unless something drastic is done.
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is the ideal fusion of talent the Commanders need.
"Hamilton is an elite athlete with impressive size (6'4", 220 pounds)," Giddings said. "He has the ability to play as a deep safety, as well as playing in the box. He has the footwork to cover in man, with the physicality and tenacity to play the run. He is an instant starter and impact player."
The biggest question surrounding this year's potential unicorn is his straight line speed. The leggy Hamilton covers a lot of ground, but he not an explosive straight-line runner. Even so, his combination of size, length, versatility, instincts and ball skills could make him the for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year right out of the gate, especially if Washington's defensive front returns to form and Hamilton continually makes plays behind the loaded position group.
12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
The worst possible scenario played itself out for the Minnesota Vikings with the 12th overall pick. The top two corners, Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmad Gardner, are off the board. A defensive end is another strong possibility but only if the Vikings are comfortable with George Karlaftis at this point.
If we're being realistic, this spot is the perfect place for a trade-down, though deals aren't included in this mock draft.
From there, the decision is based around how Kwesi Adofo-Mensah approaches the draft. If he's anything like his previous mentor, Andrew Berry, he'll prefer a younger prospect, who plays a premium position and comes from a Power Five program.
Enter Trent McDuffie.
McDuffie plays corner. Check. He went to a Pac-12 school. Check. He's also 21 years old. And... check. This selection is more than meeting the team's guardrails, though.
"McDuffie is a highly versatile athlete, who has the ability and understanding to play in both man and zone coverage," Giddings stated. "He shows the hip fluidity and speed (4.44-second 40-yard dash) needed in man coverage, along with the vision and route recognition for zone. With all of his skills, McDuffie has the potential to be an immediate starter."
The chance to learn from Patrick Peterson is an exciting proposition, too.
13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): Edge Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
Earlier, the Houston Texans had an opportunity to select an edge-defender. Instead, the team opted for cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The organization doubles-back and adds the other position with the pick acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade.
"Jermaine Johnson II is a safe bet," Klassen mentioned. "Johnson has a long, lean frame and plenty of strength to do work against both the run and pass. His blend of length, strength and awareness will make him the best run defender of the group from Day 1.
"While Johnson is more of a hands and hustle type of pass-rusher right now, he can be a decent No.2 out of the gate with the athletic potential to grow into something more."
Lovie Smith's system is predicated on the defensive line being capable of winning one-on-one matchups and creating pressure. He's always preferred long and lean defensive ends, who come crashing off the edge. Jonathan Greenard, 24, blossomed last season with eight sacks. Johnson and Greenard will drive the defense, with Stingley on the back end taking advantage of any mistakes quarterbacks make.
14. Baltimore Ravens: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
Georgia's Jordan Davis is special. So much so, the idea of him being just a nose tackle is laughable.
"Davis is a one-of-one athlete," Klassen said. "Though he's built like a standard nose tackle (6'6", 341 pounds), Davis offers so much better movement skills than meets the eye. Davis explodes off the ball and has impressive range when freed up in space. Combine those traits with long arms (34 inches) and an immovable anchor, Davis has all the tools to be a star defensive tackle."
By star, the standard has already been set in Baltimore. A selection of an interior defender this high in the process invokes comparisons to five-time Pro bowl and Ravens Ring of Honor inductee Haloti Ngata.
In order to reach the same heights, Davis must be more than just a stout run defender. His ability to hold the point of attack, stack and shed is special. Greatness can be achieved by harnessing his awesome athletic gift and becoming more. Awesome isn't used in a hyperbolic manner, either. The reigning Outland Trophy winner is literally the greatest athlete we've ever seen at his size.
The massive interior defender has the necessary physical tools to become a terror on passing downs. He should be able to regularly collapse the pocket and make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami): WR Drake London, USC
USC's Drake London is a divisive figure in this class.
For Bleacher Report, he's graded as the top wide receiver in this year's class. Others are intent on making claims that he lacks the speed and burst to create separation, even though his film is littered with instances of both.
To be fair, London never did run the 40-yard dash, which leaves quite a bit of ambiguity to how fast he really is. The 6'4", 219-pound target doesn't need to be a burner to succeed at the NFL level.
"London's basketball background shows up in how he plays," Sobleski said. "Some will take the previous statement as confirmation that he'll work his way down field, box out defenders and simply outjump them for the ball.
"Can he does those things? Absolutely. London has wicked body control.
"A closer inspection of his games shows nimble footwork and more fluid hips than expected for a target of his size. London can sink in and out of his routes. He can make sharp cuts and work his way back to his quarterback. At just 20 years old, he's already a dominant target, who's only going to get better as he matures."
The Philadelphia Eagles may have invested first-round picks in Jalen Reagor and Devonta Smith the last two years. London is altogether different. Besides, Reagor hasn't lived up to expectations.
16. New Orleans Saints (from Indy Via Philly) : OT Trevor Penning Northern Iowa
The New Orleans Saints couldn't re-sign two big-ticket veterans this offseason in safety Marcus Williams and left tackle Terron Armstead.
The latter's departure creates a significant void at a premium position when the Saints need a solid wall to protect Jameis Winston, who is coming a season-ending injury.
"While New Orleans has a rock solid-swing tackle in place with James Hurst, they lack a building block at the position," Thorn said. "For a team that has had an elite line for several years, the Saints will likely address the position with this pick and Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning isn't a consolation prize.
"With a towering frame (6'7", 325 pounds), plus athletic ability and tone-setting demeanor, Penning has the necessary traits to develop and fine-tune his shaky technique over time. He also has outstanding football character and would be entering a talented, experienced offensive line room that bodes well for his development."
When healthy, Armstead proved to be one of the games best blindside protectors. But the three-time Pro Bowl selection never played a full season at any point during his professional career. Conversely, Penning proved to be a workhorse over the last three seasons when he didn't miss a start.
17. Los Angeles Chargers: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
Right tackle is the obvious glaring hole within the Los Angeles Chargers' roster. Why draft the top guard prospect?
Boston College's Zion Johnson is one of the safest picks in the entire draft. Yes, he has experience playing left tackle, but he's clearly suited to play along the interior. The Chargers should be in the game of adding the best talent possible and this selection accomplishes the goal.
Besides, Johnson's inclusion to the front five can create a positive ripple effect.
"Johnson wouldn't be the sexiest pick here," Thorn admitted, "but the Chargers would be getting a likely 10-year starter at the guard position, allowing them to potentially move last year's left guard Matt Feiler back to the right tackle spot he played during his days with the Steelers. Johnson could potential move to the right side and allow the left side to stay intact.
"The bottom line is the Chargers must capitalize on quarterback Justin Herbert being on a rookie deal. A powerful and athletic technician along the interior would go a long way towards maximizing that window."
Johnson next to Rashawn Slater has the potential to become an awesome left side, while Feiler has previously showed he's a competent starter at right tackle.
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Florida's Kaiir Elam provides the Philadelphia Eagles with exactly what they need in their secondary.
"Elam gives length at the cornerback spot," Giddings noticed. "An elite athlete, who has shown the ability to run and cover. A physical corner, he likes to get hands on and control receivers downfield."
Darius Slay is clearly CB1 in Philadelphia and he's earned that reputation. He's also the only 6'0" corner on the roster with any experience.
Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson are both sub-6'0" defensive backs better suited to play over the slot. Another quality outside corner is necessary to complete the Eagles cornerback room.
Elam is a 6'1 1/2", 191-pound corner with 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed. The second-team SEC performer isn't just a bigger corner. Yes, he excels in press with the potential to shut down a receiver in man coverage. At the same time, he's more fluid than expected. Elam can sink his hips, shows nimble feet and plays with good pad level.
With the Elam and Drake London additions, the Eagles are now bigger and more athletic outside the numbers on both sides of the ball.
19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia): WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
The New Orleans Saints decided they want a pair of first-round picks this year and sent next year's opening-round selection to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The thought is they can add two really solid pieces now and continued to build a roster capable of competing for a playoff spot, particularly the sparse NFC.
New Orleans is committed to Jameis Winston over the next two seasons. Granted, the Saints are better at manipulating the salary cap than any other team. Still, the team is on the hook the next two seasons unless they trade or release him after June 1 next year.
But they now have the firepower areas of need. The organization started by drafting Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning. Ohio State's Chris Olave adds another weapon to help Winston.
"Olave will walk into the NFL as the rookie most prepared to contribute at a high level right away," Sobleski said. "His routes running, quickness and top-end speed will significantly help a Saints wide receiver corps that didn't have a single target manage more than 698 yards last season and Michael Thomas missed all of last season because of surgery.
"Granted, Winston's own season-ending surgery stymied the Saints passing attack. But Olave is the surgeon this group needs to slice through opposing secondaries."
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
Amazingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers stood pat and landed their guy. The potential pairing has been linked back as far as at least February when Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported the Steelers "absolutely like" Liberty's Malik Willis.
To be fair, the Steelers haven't exactly hid their intention. Head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't been shy about wanting a mobile quarterback. The organization caravanned throughout this year's pro-day circuit with appearances at all of the major throwing sessions.
Willis is different, though. Physically, no other quarterback in this class stacks up with his athleticism, speed and natural arm talent. Some downside does exist with his selection, because he's also the furthest behind on the developmental curve based on what was asked of him at the collegiate level.
"Willis landing at this spot with this franchise is the best possible outcome for him," Sobleski said. "The fact he didn't go in the Top 10 means he won't be rushed into the lineup and treated as an immediate savior. The Steelers already have Mitchell Trubisky under contract. Plus, the stability found within the Steelers organization is unmatched. Willis couldn't hope for a better outcome."
Pittsburgh should be pretty happy as well, as they transition beyond the Ben Roethlisberger's era with a new franchise quarterback in tow.
21. New England Patriots: Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue
The New England Patriots love some big physical linebackers and edge-rushers. George Karlaftis' game is predicated on converting speed to power and playing through blockers.
"Karlaftis explodes off the ball and plays with heavy hands," Klassen said. "He can win both inside and out, but most importantly in New England, he can win through the offensive tackle and dent the pocket. Karlaftis does not have traditional A-tier bend around the corner, but he plays with good flexibility for his size and can contort his body in all kinds of ways to remain at an advantage. It's not hard to imagine Bill Belichick liking that kind of player."
Last offseason, the Patriots sunk a four-year, $56 million contract into Matthew Judon. So far, it's been a good investment. At the same time, Judon turns 30 this summer. A new running mate will be ideal since no one else on the roster managed more than five sacks last season and Kyle Van Noy is no longer with the team.
With Mac Jones behind center, the Patriots must go back to how they won when Tom Brady originally took the reins. A rough-and-tumble defense can accentuate what the team does offensively to maximize their opportunities.
22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas): WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The Green Bay Packers finally take a wide receiver in the first round. Granted, the move comes after the team traded away Davante Adams, but at least no one can still state that Green Bay hasn't drafted a wide receiver in the first round since 2002 (Javon Walker) with Treylon Burks' selection.
Some irony exists in waiting until now with the pick acquired in the Adams trade. But the need has never gone away with Sammy Watkins serving as the team's pseudo-WR1.
"Burks brings an entirely different skill set to the Packers offense," Sobleski noted. "He's built more than a running back than a long, lean wide receiver. His thick lower body allows him to create after catch and bully small defensive backs when matched up man-to-man.
"How the first-team All-SEC performer projects in Green Bay's offense is interesting, because he played the majority of his snaps in the slot and relied on manufactured touches. But Aaron Rodgers is too talented not to take advantage of a first-round receiving threat."
Therein lies the rub. Rodgers is the back-to-back league MVP. He must take the Packers' group of misfit receivers and mold them into an efficient group; starting with Burks, maximizing Watkins' ability, showing there's something left to Randall Cobb's game and maybe getting more out of Allen Lazard or Amari Rodgers.
23. Arizona Cardinals: Edge Boye Mafe, Minnesota
This draft started with a team banking on a long-term projection over actual production. Don't be surprised when others follow suit.
With Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II and Purdue's George Karlaftis already off the board, the next tier of edge-rushers can go in a variety of different ways.
Interestingly, the Arizona Cardinals bank on with upside in Minnesota's Boye Mafe, who served as a part-time player last season, over a more proven commodity in Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie or even the injured David Ojabo.
"Mafe is a stretch at this point in the draft," Klassen proclaimed. "But the Cardinals badly need a pass-rusher, and they should be desperate enough to take one. Mafe is well-built at 6'4" and 261 pounds. He also torched the NFL combine, clearing at least the 87th percentile in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, and each of the jumping drills. That explosiveness shows on tape as well. However, Mafe is a little stiff at times and still needs to work on his run defense a lot before being ready for a full-time spot. Expect Mafe to be a designated pass-rusher early in his career."
The Cardinals can't realistically replace Chandler Jones, but they need far more juice off the edge.
24. Dallas Cowboys: IOL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
History could repeat itself in Dallas if the Cowboys select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.
"Dallas has been mocked to select several other offensive linemen at this spot," Thorn said. "If the board fell this way, they would be hard-pressed to pass on arguably one of the half dozen or so best pure football players in the class. Linderbaum checks every box but weight (296 pounds) and arm length (31 1/8 inches).
"Let's not forget, the Cowboys drafted a poor athlete at the position years back in Travis Frederick who became a perennial All-Pro. Frederick's tape spoke volumes, and the Cowboys prioritized that over certain perceived slights. A similar dynamic that could be a play here with the selection of Linderbaum."
The success Dallas found in recent years really came about because of the organization's investments in its offensive line. However, the once-dominant group crumbled a bit with Frederick retiring, La'el Collins being released and Tyron Smith and Zack Martin dealing with injuries.
Center has been a point of contention because Tyler Biadasz does present some upside, but he's been an inconsistent performer, whereas Linderbaum is one of the best prospects at the position in the modern era. Bricks can be added to re-establish the Great Wall of Dallas.
25. Buffalo Bills: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
The Buffalo Bills are in a fantastic position. They're not pressed into addressing any specific need. Instead, they can adhere to the best-play-available approach.
Last season, the Bills finished ninth in passing offense. They have weapons all over the place in wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. Buffalo also added Jamison Crowder with both Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders not coming back to the squad.
A quick look at the group shows the team isn't afraid of investing in targets with a smaller stature. Head coach Sean McDermott previously called the group "Smurfs."
Penn State's Jahan Dotson fits right into the team's profile. The first-team All-Big Ten performer stands 5'11' and weighs only 178 pounds. His size isn't the detriment it may lead some to believe.
"Dotson plays much bigger than his frame indicates," Sobleski said. "Typically, receivers on the smallish side are pigeonholed into serving as slot receivers. Dotson is a true outside target. In fact, he primarily played outside the numbers for the Nittany Lions. A small frame doesn't stop him from regularly making catches away from his body, because Dotson has arguably the best hands in the entire class."
The Bills are looking to make a Super Bowl run this fall. The more weapons they have, the more difficult they become to beat.
26. Tennessee Titans: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
A smoother transition from one quarterback to the next probably can't be found if the Tennessee Titans select Desmond Ridder to eventually replace Ryan Tannehill.
"In meetings with teams, in fact, I'm told he's compared himself to Titans QB Ryan Tannehill," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported, "which, of course, is different from someone calling himself the next Brady."
Ridder knows he's a work in progress and began training with a personal quarterback coach last offseason. The two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year already showed growth by shortening his release, playing with a better base and knowing where he's supposed to go with the ball. These improvements are important, because Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will have intimate knowledge of Ridder's growth, maturity and how he handles his team.
"Vrabel and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell are best friends," Sobleski mentioned. "The Titans will have an inside track on exactly what they're getting with this draft pick. Ridder could transition into Tennessee's offense rather well. He can excel in the run-first attack with a heavy emphasis on play action. Much like Tannehill, Ridder is also a good athlete who adds another layer to the position."
Tannehill turns 34 last year this year, and the Titans can save $17.8 million by releasing him next offseason, per Spotrac.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have needed to get young up front defensively for some time now. Ndamukong Suh may or may not return. Steve McLendon is no longer with the team. William Gholston turns 31 later this year. Aside from Vita Vea, the Bucs don't have much along their defensive front.
"Tampa Bay lost a lot of juice up front this offseason and it's time to restock with some younger talent," Klassen said. "Wyatt flies off the ball, especially for someone who weighs nearly 310 pounds, and can add some disruptive ability to Tampa Bay's front.
"Wyatt is more than that, though. He anchors effectively against doubles and has the movement skills to survive when lined up over the tackle, allowing him to be moved all around the formation—a skill Todd Bowles could make use of."
The second-team All-American does come from a similar defensive scheme that allowed him to play all over the defensive front. But Wyatt is at his best when his excellent first-step quickness allows him to shoot into the backfield and disrupt plays. His skill set should make him an excellent complementary piece alongside Vea.
28. Green Bay Packers: Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
The luxury of an extra first-round pick means the Green Bay Packers can invest in a position the organization prioritizes yet isn't in dire need.
The Packers should be set for some time with Rashan Gary and Preston Smith working off the edge. However, Smith turns 30 later this year, and the Packers can easily get out of his contract in 2023 with a post-June 1 designation if the need arises.
For now, Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie can serve as a valuable rotational pass-rusher, which is a perfect role to begin his professional career.
"The Packers get the last of the first round edge-rushers with Ebiketie," Klassen stated. "A former Temple transfer, Ebiketie is a change-up from Green Bay's current body types, sporting a modest 6'2" and 250-pound build. Ebiketie wins with an excellent first step and some of the best bend in the class. Additionally, he strings together the cleanest moves in the class besides Aidan Hutchinson, so he should be ready to make an impact right away.
"Ebiketie may need a year to get adjusted to the force of an NFL run game, but he has the physical mentality to eventually make an impact there as well."
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco): WR George Pickens, Georgia
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill because the organization didn't want him anymore. The move came about so the organization can maintain its long-term financial flexibility, gain a windfall in return and shift to a slightly different offensive approach.
The Chiefs already brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but the group isn't complete. Yes, Mecole Hardman and even Josh Gordon are still on the roster. All four of those mentioned can break out and have a big game or two. What the Chiefs currently lack is a consistent threat.
As Kansas City sits in the back half of the first round, it can use the pick acquired from the Miami Dolphins and take another big swing at the position in Georgia's George Pickens.
"Pickens missed almost all of last season after he suffered a torn ACL during last year's spring practice," Sobleski noted. "Despite the lack of production last season because of his recovery, Pickens presents the traits to be a true No. 1 target and X-receiver. He has a big frame with extremely strong hands. He's also proved to be a vertical threat who tracks the ball extremely well."
Hill's speed and dynamic open-field running are irreplaceable, but the Chiefs change course and bring in a different type of receiver with the potential to do big things in his own right.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: DL Logan Hall, Houston
Chris Jones wasn't Chris Jones when the 2021 campaign began. Because of limitations on the roster, the three-time Pro Bowl selection played far too much on the edge. Once the Chiefs acquired Melvin Ingram III from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jones thrived while working more along the defensive interior.
An Ingram return remains a possibility. But the Chiefs can't be placed in the same situation where their best defensive player is asked to do too much and the lineup doesn't have a long-term solution at a premium position.
Ironically, Houston's Logan Hall primarily played as an interior defender during his collegiate career. The 6'6", 283-pound defensive lineman is projected as a base end who can reduce down in sub-packages, and his addition to the Chiefs lineup creates significant flexibility.
"The Chiefs need another body up front. Logan Hall not only gives them that, but his particular skill set as a three-tech to five-tech could be great opposite Chris Jones if the Chiefs are looking to play from more odd fronts this season," Klassen agreed. "Hall brings great length, explosiveness and an unrelenting play style that will make him a force both versus the run and pass."
31. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
The Cincinnati Bengals have made the necessary investments to properly protect quarterback Joe Burrow with the additions of La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras, and an offensive lineman now doesn't need to be forced with the initial draft picks.
Instead, the organization can address another weak spot in outside corner. Yes, Eli Apple re-signed this offseason. Apple outplayed expectations last season...until the Super Bowl, when Cooper Kupp ran wild over the entire Bengals secondary.
A rookie may not be the immediate answer to help at the position, but a strong investment in another corner will help provide quality depth and improve the overall talent at the position. In Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr., the Bengals add a physical corner who's only 21 years old.
"As a corner who seems to enjoy playing the run, Booth Jr. does a great job taking on and shedding blockers," Giddings said. "Maybe one of the best tackling corners in the draft, he does a great job of getting the ball-carrier on the ground. He also shows scheme versatility and will do best with a coordinator who switches up coverages."
A quartet of Booth, Apple, Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton has the potential to slow opposing passing attacks in the loaded and explosive AFC.
32. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams): S Lewis Cine, Georgia
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell endeared himself to everyone outside of the NFL when he proclaimed his team will "bite a kneecap off" an opponent during his introductory press conference, because that's how hard they're going to fight each week.
To Campbell's credit, the Lions were competitive. They simply weren't that good. But the coach's old-school mentality now permeates throughout the franchise.
The search to find players who A) have plenty of talent, B) fill a need and C) match up with that approach isn't always easy. Georgia safety Lewis Cine fits all of the criteria, though.
"Cine is a blend between brute physicality and elite athleticism," Giddings noted. "A bone-crushing tackler, he looks to light up anyone who has the ball or is looking to catch it. He also has the athletic ability to play well in coverage. He will look to contribute early in his career."
Cine is a tone-setter with impressive 4.37-second 40-yard-dash speed. Even on Georgia's loaded defense, which featured numerous future NFL players, he led the national champions in total tackles.
With Thibodeaux rushing opposing quarterbacks and Cine flattening targets, the Lions now feature a new-look defense that best represents Campbell and his staff.
Second Round
33. Jacksonville Jaguars: IOL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
34. Detroit Lions: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
35. New York Jets: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington
36. New York Giants: LB Quay Walker, Georgia
37. Houston Texans: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
38. New York Jets (from Carolina): S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
39. Chicago Bears: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
41. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Drake Jackson, USC
42. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington): WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
43. Atlanta Falcons: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
44. Cleveland Browns: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
45. Baltimore Ravens: CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
46. Minnesota Vikings: Edge David Ojabo, Michigan
47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis): LB Chad Muma, Wyoming
48. Chicago Bears (from LA Chargers): OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
49. New Orleans Saints: S Jalen Pitre, Baylor
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami): Edge Sam Williams, Ole Miss
51. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Christian Harris, Alabama
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
53. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas): DL Travis Jones, Connecticut
54. New England Patriots: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
55. Arizona Cardinals: WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
56. Dallas Cowboys: S Daxton Hill, Michigan
57. Buffalo Bills: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee): RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
59. Green Bay Packers: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
61. San Francisco 49ers: IOL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska
62. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
63. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia
64. Denver Broncos (from L.A. Rams): Edge Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Third Round
65. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
66. Detroit Lions: WR John Metchie III, Alabama
67. New York Giants: S Nick Cross, Maryland
68. Houston Texans: WR David Bell, Purdue
69. New York Jets: OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina): IOL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
71. Chicago Bears: DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
72. Seattle Seahawks: LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington): QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
74. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
75. Denver Broncos: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia
76. Baltimore Ravens: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
77. Minnesota Vikings: TE Cade Otton, Washington
78. Cleveland Browns: DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
79. Los Angeles Chargers: LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
80. Houston Texans (from New Orleans): RB James Cook, Georgia
81. New York Giants (from Miami): Edge Josh Paschal, Kentucky
82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis): S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
83. Philadelphia Eagles: DL Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State
85. New England Patriots: IOL Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
86. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State
87. Arizona Cardinals: RB Rachaad White, Arizona State
88. Dallas Cowboys: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
89. Buffalo Bills: IOL Ed Ingram, LSU
90. Tennessee Titans: IOL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
92. Green Bay Packers: IOL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
93. San Francisco 49ers: Edge Alex Wright, UAB
94. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis
95. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State
96. Denver Broncos (from L.A. Rams): DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee
97. Detroit Lions: CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State
98. New Orleans Saints (compensatory): DL Eric Johnson II, Missouri State
99. Cleveland Browns (compensatory): LB Brandon Smith, Penn State
100. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory): RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
101. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory): DL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
102. Miami Dolphins (compensatory): IOL Dylan Parham, Memphis
103. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory): OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana
104. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory): CB Marcus Jones, Houston
105. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory): CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
Fourth Round
106. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State
107. Houston Texans (from Detroit via Cleveland): IOL Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
108. Houston Texans: S Kerby Joseph, Illinois
109. Seattle Seahawks (from N.Y. Jets): RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
110. Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Giants): Edge Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
111. New York Jets (from Carolina): TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
112. New York Giants (from Chicago): WR Kyle Philips, UCLA
113. Washington Commanders: OT Spencer Burford, UTSA
114. Atlanta Falcons: IOL Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
115. Denver Broncos: TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
116. Denver Broncos (from Seattle): RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
117. New York Jets (from Minnesota): RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
118. Cleveland Browns: IOL Dohnovan West, Arizona State
119. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Logan Bruss, Wisconsin
120. New Orleans Saints: QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
121. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami): TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
122. Indianapolis Colts: DL Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
123. Los Angeles Chargers: DL John Ridgeway, Arkansas
124. Philadelphia Eagles: S JT Woods, Baylor
125. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
126. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
127. New England Patriots: CB Kalon Barnes, Baylor
128. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona): WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor
129. Dallas Cowboys: Edge David Anenih, Houston
130. Buffalo Bills: CB Josh Jobe, Alabama
131. Tennessee Titans: CB Cordale Flott, LSU
132. Green Bay Packers: LB Damone Clark, LSU
133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IOL Luke Fortner, Kentucky
134. San Francisco 49ers: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky
135. Kansas City Chiefs: S Tycen Anderson, Toledo
136. Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M
137. Carolina Panthers (from L.A. Rams via Houston): QB Carson Strong, Nevada
138. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory): IOL Sean Rhyan, UCLA
139. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory): LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
140. Green Bay Packers (compensatory): WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
141. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory): TE Lucas Krull, Pittsburgh
142. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory): IOL Josh Ezeudu, North Carolina
143. Tennessee Titans (compensatory): WR Justyn Ross, Clemson
Fifth Round
144. Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville): Edge DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
145. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): IOL Zach Tom, Wake Forest
146. New York Jets: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
147. New York Giants: IOL Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern
148. Chicago Bears (from Houston): LB Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma
149. Carolina Panthers: IOL Cade Mays, Tennessee
150. Chicago Bears: CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
151. Atlanta Falcons: WR Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame
152. Denver Broncos (from DET): OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
153. Seattle Seahawks: CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
154. Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS): Edge Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
155. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE): WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada
156. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL): WR Danny Gray, SMU
157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN): WR Bo Melton, Rutgers
158. New England Patriots (from MIA): DL Zachary Carter, Florida
159. Indianapolis Colts: TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
160. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa
161. New Orleans Saints: Edge Dominique Robinson, Miami of Ohio
162. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU
163. New York Jets (from PIT): RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU
164. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina
165. Las Vegas Raiders: DL Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
166. Philadelphia Eagles (from ARI): CB Mykael Wright, Oregon
167. Dallas Cowboys: LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn
168. Buffalo Bills: S Bubba Bolden, Miami
169. Tennessee Titans: Edge Amare Barno, Virginia Tech
170. Houston Texans (from TB via NE): LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor
171. Green Bay Packers: LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
172. San Francisco 49ers: S Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech
173. New York Giants (from KC via BAL): P Matt Araiza, San Diego State
174. Cincinnati Bengals: DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame
175. Los Angeles Rams: Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State
176. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory): TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland
177. Detroit Lions (compensatory): WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
178. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory): QB E.J. Perry, Brown
179. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory): RB Zamir White, Georgia
Sixth Round
180. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson
181. Detroit Lions: QB Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
182. New York Giants: TE Chase Allen, Iowa State
183. Houston Texans (from New England): DL Kalia Davis, UCF
184. Minnesota Vikings (from NY Jets): Edge Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
185. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina): LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska
186. Chicago Bears: WR Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky
187. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver): RB Tyler Goodson, Iowa
188. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle): S Percy Butler, Louisiana
189. Washington Commanders: WR Tre Turner, Virginia Tech
190. Atlanta Falcons: DL Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota
191. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore via KC): S Verone McKinley III, Oregon
192. Minnesota Vikings: LB Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina
193. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland): DL Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA
194. New Orleans Saints (from Indy via Philly): TE Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State
195. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
--New Orleans Saints selection forfeited--
196. Baltimore Ravens (from Miami): FB/IOL Jason Poe, Mercer
197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia): CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
198. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh): RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan
199. Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas): LB Ellis Brooks, Penn State
200. New England Patriots: WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas TEch
201. Arizona Cardinals: IOL Justin Shaffer, Georgia
202. Cleveland Browns (from Dallas): TE Cole Turner, Nevada
203. Buffalo Bills: OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
204. Tennessee Titans: RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
205. Houston Texans (from Green Bay): OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois
206. Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ, PHI): DL Thomas Booker, Stanford
207. Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ): CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State
208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City): DL Christopher Hinton Jr., Michigan
209. Cincinnati Bengals: IOL Thayer Munford, Ohio State
210. New England Patriots (from LA Rams): S Smoke Monday, Auburn
211. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory): CB Jack Jones, Arizona State
212. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory): DL Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
213. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory): Edge Christopher Allen, Alabama
214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory): RB Tyler Badie, Missouri
215. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory): CB Chase Lucas, Arizona State
216. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory): CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC
217. Detroit Lions (compensatory): Edge Ali Fayad, Western Michigan
218. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory): LB Micah McFadden, Indiana
219. Tennessee Titans (compensatory): LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
220. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory): IOL Andrew Stueber, Michigan
221. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory): TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
Seventh Round
222. Jacksonville Jaguars: K Cade York, LSU
223. Cleveland Browns (from Detroit): Edge Jeffrey Gunther, Coastal Carolina
224. Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE, BAL): CB Vincent Gray, Michigan
225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NY Jets): OT Dare Rosenthal, LSU
226. Cincinnati Bengals (from NY Giants): LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
227. Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina): IOL Chasen Hines, LSU
228. Green Bay Packers (from Chicago via Houston): S Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M
229. Seattle Seahawks: S Sterling Weatherford, Miami of Ohio
230. Washington Commanders: CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
231. Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta): P Jordan Stout, Penn State
232. Denver Broncos: CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota): DT Noah Elliss, Idaho
234. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland via Detroit): QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame
235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore): RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU
236. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri
237. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): Edge Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
238. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami): S Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
239. Indianapolis Colts: IOL Cordell Volson, North Dakota State
240. Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND): IOL Chris Paul, Tulsa
241. Pittsburgh Steelers: S Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma
242. Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA): DL D.J. Davidson, Arizona State
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE): WR Samori Toure, Nebraska
244. Arizona Cardinals: DL Jonathan Ford, Miami
245. New England Patriots (from Dallas via Houston): RB Trestan Ebner, Baylor
246. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo): RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina
247. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee): Edge De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State
248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB D'Vonte Price, Florida International
249. Green Bay Packers: WR Makai Polk, Mississippi State
250. Minnesota Vikings (from SF via DEN): CB Josh Thompson, Texas
251. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA
252. Cincinnati Bengals: DB Montaric Brown, Arkansas
253. Los Angeles Rams: OT Obinna Eze, TCU
254. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory): DL Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati
255. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory): CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist College
256. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory): OT Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut
257. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory): LB Darien Butler, Arizona State
258. Green Bay Packers (compensatory): OT Austin Deculus, LSU
259. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory): IOL Ben Brown, Ole Miss
260. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory): TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory): S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
262. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory): LB Mike Rose, Iowa State