Rams' Jamon Brown Suspended 2 Games for Violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Rams' Jamon Brown Suspended 2 Games for Violating NFL's Substance Abuse PolicyJuly 3, 2018
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Rams will be without guard Jamon Brown for the first two games of the regular season.
The NFL announced Tuesday that Brown was suspended without pay for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
