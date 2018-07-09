WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 9

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

This Sunday, WWE Extreme Rules 2018 will emanate from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but Monday Night Raw had one last stop on the road to that event in Boston's TD Garden.

From the highly anticipated clash of Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley to the final battle of Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Raw had huge matches building to Sunday with tension boiling up to an all-time high.

How would Kevin Owens react to last week's embarrassing and brutal attack by Braun Strowman via portable toilet? Would Nia Jax get her hands on Alexa Bliss and how would Bliss react to Ronda Rousey's promise to be at ringside for the Extreme Rules match?

All these questions and more were left hanging in the balance as Raw began, setting up a night of surprises and potential explosions.