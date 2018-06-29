WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of June 29 Ahead of Extreme Rules 2018

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Injuries, future championship plans and new contract for current champs dominate this week's look at all things gossip in WWE.

There's news from both Raw and SmackDown, as the company builds up for its next appearance on pay-per-view, which will be Extreme Rules.

Fans already know AJ Styles will be there with the WWE Championship, but will the man holding the other major championship, Brock Lesnar, show up? There's an update on that this week, as well as who his next challenger is likely to be.

Furthermore, there's news on a potential injury scare for one of WWE's most popular stars. Coupled with the news of Shinsuke Nakamura missing SmackDown due to an injury, it's been a busy week for WWE's medical staff.

Here's a look at the latest rumors around in WWE.