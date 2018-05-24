Danny Farquhar Reportedly to Throw 1st Pitch After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar will reportedly be back on the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a June 1 game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, Farquhar will throw out the pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field, where he suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm after pitching on April 20 against the Houston Astros.

Farquhar underwent surgery at the Rush University Medical Center and recovered there for some time before he was released.

The White Sox announced on May 7 that Farquhar was dispatched and expected to pitch again in the future, although he won’t pitch during the 2018 campaign. Doctors did clear him to throw the first pitch on June 1, though.

