How to Fix Bobby Lashley After Disastrous Return to WWE

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE for the first time in 10 years the night after WrestleMania 34, but he hasn't been given the monster push many fans envisioned for him if he ever decided to come back.

Lashley's first run with WWE only lasted three years, but in that time he managed to win the ECW title, work a high-profile feud at WrestleMania 23 with Vince McMahon and ended up in the WWE Championship hunt quicker than most Superstars.

However, Lashley had other interests and chose to leave the company. The decade he spent working for TNA and training in Mixed Martial Arts kept his name in the mind of wrestling fans, so he never faded from memory like some stars who exit after a few years.

Over time, Lashley earned the respect of the wrestling community by continuing to learn and hone his craft while having a moderately successful MMA career.

Instead of being thrust into the title scene again, Lashley's return segment was with Elias. While The Drifter is one of the most over acts on the roster right now, he is still a midcard Superstar at best.

The Dominator has remained undefeated since his return, save for being eliminated in the Greatest Royal Rumble, but his wins have been in a string of meaningless tag team matches.

Sami Zayn has emerged as his first real rival since coming back to WWE. The Underdog from the Underground is one of the best wrestlers on the roster, but their storyline has gotten off to a rocky start.

Monday's Raw featured a segment with Zayn bringing out three men dressed as women to represent the sister's Lashley spoke about in a recent interview. As soon as a guy with a mustache in a dress appeared, we all knew it was going to be a trainwreck.

Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge and ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the segment by comparing it to some of the other cringe-worthy segments we have seen recently:

BR's Alfred Konuwa echoed their thoughts:

The segment was clearly designed to generate heat for Zayn, but all it did was embarrass everyone involved. Lashley did his best to turn things around, but his jokes fell flat and attacking the three guys playing his sisters did little to get the crowd on his side.

What was supposed to be funny was downright painful to watch, but the good news is it's still early enough to salvage Lashley's current run.

Instead of portraying him as being just like everyone else on the roster, WWE should be grooming him to be the next Brock Lesnar.

He needs to be portrayed as nearly unstoppable, and if turning him heel helps the process along, then that is what the creative team should do.

Lashley should plow through the competition for the next few months so WWE can set up a program with Lesnar which culminates at SummerSlam.

If we get another Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar match at this point, fans will riot. The universal champion needs new competition after The Big Dog and Braun Strowman failed to get the job done on multiple occasions.

Lashley is just as athletic as Lesnar, has a better physique, better promo skills and even has a better MMA win-loss record than The Beast, albeit in smaller promotions than UFC.

It's understandable that management would want to take the time to build Lashley up again since some people might not be familiar with his work over the last decade, but the slow approach isn't going to work with a guy who should be destroying everyone he faces.

If he isn't going to be thrown into the hunt for the Universal Championship, management should just transfer him to SmackDown so he can go after the WWE title. Otherwise, Lashley is just going to end up getting bored and leave again.

How do you think WWE can improve Lashley after getting off to a rough start?